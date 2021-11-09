Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grenfell group urges Government to take action on building fire safety

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 6:54 pm
File photo dated 30/10/19 of the Grenfell Tower in west London. It would be “wrong and unfair” to pin the blame for the Grenfell Tower fire on the manufacturer of the building’s cladding panels, the company has told an inquiry into the 2017 disaster. Issue date: Tuesday September 14, 2021.
The campaign group of survivors and bereaved relatives from the Grenfell Tower disaster has urged the Government to take action after Michael Gove said there are still people in buildings at significant risk.

The Housing Secretary was speaking during his first appearance at the House of Commons’ Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee since taking on the job in September’s reshuffle.

Grenfell United said the Government “needs to put its money where its mouth is and stop lining its pockets with cash made at the cost of 72 lives”.

Michael Gove (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Gove told MPs on Monday: “We collectively – the department, some in local government, others in the private sector – failed people at Grenfell and there are people who were and still are in buildings where there is a significant risk.”

He went on to say that, as the Grenfell Inquiry turned its attention to the Government’s role in the disaster, his department “will be seen to have, on a couple of occasions, not necessarily appreciated the importance of fire safety and not necessarily done everything in the wake of the Lakanal House tragedy that it should have done”.

The 2009 fire at Lakanal House in Camberwell, London, resulted in six deaths and at least 20 injuries.

The first report from the Grenfell Inquiry being conducted by retired judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick found that lessons from the Lakanal House fire had not been learned by the time of the Grenfell disaster eight years later.

Grenfell United said: “It’s convenient timing for the Government that it’s finally saying all the right things before its role in the Grenfell fire is soon going to be uncovered in the public inquiry.

“It’s been four and a half years since Grenfell and, four housing secretaries later, we are still in a building fire safety crisis.

“The Government were unwilling to learn lessons from the Lakanal House fire, and are failing to learn from Grenfell.

“Not a single recommendation from the public inquiry has been implemented. Buildings across the country are still unsafe and another Grenfell remains in the pipeline.

“It has been exposed that the Government’s relationship with the construction industry is based on financial gain to turn a blind eye at any expense.

“As long as the Government’s intentions are purely driven by relationships for cash, people will not be safe in their homes.

“If the Government is serious, it needs to put its money where its mouth is and stop lining its pockets with cash made at the cost of 72 lives.”

End Our Cladding Scandal posted a statement on Twitter saying they welcome Mr Gove’s comments “with cautious optimism”.

The statement said: “Leaseholders across the country are now all too aware that it is deeds and decisive actions that matter and not solely kind words – until Mr Gove delivers a solution that truly ends this scandal for once and for all, leaseholders will continue to suffer and will continue to consider bankruptcy and potential forfeiture amidst the wider mental health crisis we are still facing.”

The group added: “Simply put, Mr Gove’s words must now be the beginning of the end of our cladding scandal and not only the end of the beginning.”

