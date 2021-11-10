Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Javid defends previous adviser roles which paid more than £300,000 a year

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 11:06 am
Health Secretary Sajid Javid (Toby Melville/PA)
Health Secretary Sajid Javid (Toby Melville/PA)

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has defended his own previous second jobs, which saw him expect extra pay of more than £300,000 a year.

Until June this year Mr Javid was being paid £150,000 a year as an adviser to multinational investment bank JP Morgan, plus another £151,835 as an adviser to an enterprise AI software provider, C3.ai.

Both these roles came to an end when he became Health Secretary, but Mr Javid said the jobs, where he advised on the global economy, major industries, market opportunities and geo-politics, only took up one or two days a month.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Javid said he did not “really want to just talk about myself” but insisted he was “very open and transparent” about the arrangement.

In analysis by the PA news agency of the figures on the register of MPs’ financial interest, Mr Javid was set to be the sixth highest-earning MP in 2021.

He told the Today programme: “I can speak about myself, and in my case the external interests that I had took about one to two days a month.

“That meant the vast, vast majority of my time was spent on parliamentary affairs, constituency affairs and, because I’ve been open and completely transparent about it and followed all the rules, it is something for constituents to judge on, and constituents can judge when it comes to time for re-election.

“As long as their MP has been transparent, they can make a judgment themselves about whether they think the MP has done a good job or not.”

He said as well as the two roles for which he was paid, he had also worked with Harvard University on research into the lessons to be learned from the pandemic.

Mr Javid said he was not paid for the work but it would have benefited him in his role as Health Secretary.

“I think it benefits… again, not just talking, I don’t really want to just talk about myself, but as a general thing for members of parliament to be able to have external interests,” Mr Javid said.

“And again, as I said, they have to be transparent about it.

“It’s good that it’s not all just about politics, that they have real-world experience, whether it’s business experience, whether it’s working in the NHS, as some members of parliament do.”

Asked if MPs would leave in the event of a ban on second jobs, Mr Javid said: “I wouldn’t leave. Do I think others would leave? Look, I can’t speak for them, perhaps there will be some.”

The issue of MPs holding other jobs has been thrust into the limelight by the resignation of former MP for North Shropshire Owen Paterson, after he was found to have lobbied on behalf of two companies which were paying him more than £100,000 a year.

The pressure has intensified after it emerged former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox was being paid £400,000 a year to represent the British Virgin Islands in a corruption probe.

Sir Geoffrey faces claims he broke code of conduct rules by using his parliamentary office to offer legal advice.

Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal