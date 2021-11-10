Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Varadkar warns Johnson UK will not get a better deal by triggering Article 16

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 3:21 pm
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (right) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast.
Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has warned Boris Johnson the UK will not get a better deal if it triggers Article 16.

The UK’s Brexit Minister, Lord Frost, said on Wednesday it is not “inevitable” that the Government would take that action, but said it would be “our only option” if negotiations with the EU fail.

Such a move is likely to spark retaliation from the EU, with talk of a suspension of the EU-UK trade deal that could result in a trade war.

Leo Varadkar said suspending the protocol would be a “big mistake” and urged the Prime Minister not to do so.

“We have an agreement in relation to Northern Ireland, we have an agreement in relation to trade with the European Union.

“Don’t jeopardise that agreement,” he said.

“You were part of negotiating us, you own it, it was hard-won.

“It’s a mistake to think that, by escalating tensions, by withdrawing from any part of it or trying to withdraw from any part of it, that you’ll end up with a better deal.

“You won’t.”

Narrow Water Point and Warrenpoint Port seen from from Flagstaff Viewpoint on the hills outside Newry (Liam McBurney/PA)
Mr Varadkar said a suspension of the EU-UK trade deal would require a year’s notice, which would spark further uncertainty for businesses in Northern Ireland, the Republic and the UK.

He said: “I think that would be a big mistake.

“The uncertainty that was created by Brexit went on for years.

“I think it would be a big mistake for the British Government now to reopen that uncertainty.

“I’d hate us to be talking again about a no-deal Brexit or a cliff edge, or any of those terms that we’d forgotten and almost stopped using.

“Any attempt to trigger Article 16, I think, would be bad news for business in Northern Ireland, here in Ireland and indeed in Britain.”

The Irish Government has begun reactivating no-deal contingency planning in preparation for a potential unravelling of the Brexit deal.

Talks between London and Brussels over the contentious protocol remain deadlocked and there is growing speculation that the UK is poised to trigger Article 16 in the coming weeks.

