Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Government to press Iran again for release of detained Britons

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 4:44 pm
Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, is on hunger strike after his wife lost her latest appeal in Iran (Steve Parsons/PA)
Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, is on hunger strike after his wife lost her latest appeal in Iran (Steve Parsons/PA)

Government officials have vowed to “press firmly” for the release of unfairly detained British nationals in Iran when they meet with the country’s deputy foreign minister this week.

The meeting on Thursday will come as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband endures his 19th day on hunger strike outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London.

Richard Ratcliffe began his demonstration last month after his wife lost her latest appeal in Iran, saying his family is “caught in a dispute between two states”.

Claudia Winkleman and Victoria Coren Mitchell met with Richard Ratcliffe during his hunger strike (Aaron Chown/PA)
Claudia Winkleman and Victoria Coren Mitchell met with Richard Ratcliffe during his hunger strike (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian dual national, has been in custody in Iran since 2016 after being accused of plotting to overthrow the government.

She was taking her daughter Gabriella to see her family when she was arrested and sentenced to five years in jail, spending four years in Evin Prison and one under house arrest.

According to her family, she was told by Iranian authorities that she was being detained because of the UK’s failure to pay an outstanding £400 million debt to Iran.

Iranian deputy foreign minister Bagheri Kani is due to meet officials from the FCDO.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We will urge Iran to take the opportunity to swiftly conclude the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) deal on the table.

“We will also be using this opportunity to again press firmly for the immediate release of our unfairly detained British nationals.”

It is understood Mr Ratcliffe will meet with Foreign Office minister James Cleverly on Thursday afternoon following the meeting.

This is Mr Ratcliffe’s second hunger strike in two years.

Previously, he camped in front of the Iranian Embassy for 15 days, a move he said had resulted in getting his daughter home.

During his latest demonstration he has been visited by supporters including Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman, writer and presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal