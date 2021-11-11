Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Geoffrey Cox claims thousands for second home while renting out London flat

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 2:08 pm Updated: November 11, 2021, 3:48 pm
Sir Geoffrey Cox (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Geoffrey Cox (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Cox is claiming £22,000 a year in taxpayer funding to rent a London home while collecting thousands of pounds in rent letting out another property he owns in the capital.

The former attorney general has been under fire following the disclosure that he stands to make more than £1 million, on top of his annual MP’s salary of £81,000, representing the British Virgin Islands in a corruption inquiry .

Labour has lodged a formal complaint with the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards after a video emerged showing him apparently taking part in one of the hearings remotely from his Commons office.

Under Westminster rules MPs are barred from using their parliamentary offices for outside business, although Sir Geoffrey has said he is confident that he has not done anything wrong.

However, the claims have led to a renewed focus on the expenses of the MP for Torridge and West Devon.

As an MP with a constituency outside London, he is entitled to claim accommodation costs for staying in the capital.

According to his submissions to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) – which sets MPs’ pay and expenses – until 2017 he was claiming between £8,000 and £9,000 a year in “associated costs,” such as utility bills and service charges on a property he owned.

But from 2018 his claims rose to £22,000 a year after he moved into a rented property.

At the same time, his declaration in the Register of Members’ Interests showed that from November 2017 he was collecting more than £10,000 a year renting out a residential property in London.

According to the Mirror, the property is a flat in a plush mansion block in Battersea, where he had previously been living.

Sir Geoffrey Cox
Sir Geoffrey Cox stands to receive £1 million in legal fees from the British Virgin Islands (Aaron Chown/PA)

The arrangement is permitted under Ipsa rules. An Ipsa document in 2017 acknowledged that such arrangements could be controversial but advised against any change to the rules.

“We recognise that there can be a perception of personal gain if an MP receives rental income from their own property while living in an Ipsa-funded flat,” it said.

“However, our view has not changed that an MP’s personal financial situation is not a relevant ‘test’ for whether they should receive support from Ipsa.

“We do not want to judge an MP’s private arrangements and whether or not they should live in a property they own.

“Our concern is to ensure that MPs have the appropriate support they need to carry out their parliamentary roles, including suitable accommodation in two locations.”

In March 2019, the Sunday Telegraph reported that Sir Geoffrey, who was attorney general at the time, had been forced to apologise to the Standards Commissioner, Kathryn Stone, for the late declaration of rental payments.

The paper said Land Registry records showed that he originally bought the flat with his wife, Jean, for £535,000 in 2004.

A spokeswoman for the MP said: “Sir Geoffrey has acted at all times within the rules set by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority.”

