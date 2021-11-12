Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics UK politics

Fire chief: Housebuilders gaming the system to avoid post-Grenfell safety rules

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 12:29 am
New Providence Wharf in London, where the London Fire Brigade was called to a fire in May. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA
New Providence Wharf in London, where the London Fire Brigade was called to a fire in May. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Housebuilders may be “gaming the system” to avoid fire safety rules put in place after the Grenfell Tower tragedy, a fire chief has warned.

Paul Jennings, deputy commissioner of the London Fire Brigade, said there are “hundreds if not thousands” of new buildings examined by fire safety engineers which may be “deliberately” designed to avoid stringent fire safety rules put in place after the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

They include those designed to be lower than an 18-metre limit to be considered a high-rise building, which would require more advanced fire safety measures.

He told the BBC’s Newsnight: “We have got examples where we think people are deliberately designing and building their buildings below that 18 metre, six floor threshold because they know if they reach that threshold they would have to put advanced and more intricate fire safety measures in.”

The deputy commissioner described these new buildings in the UK capital as examples where there “may be gaming the system”.

He warned: “We are potentially extending the legacy issues that we are already currently discovering that are in London and in the cities across the country.”

When asked how many new buildings in London were being constructed to avoid the rules, he said it was likely “hundreds and if not thousands”.

“We are seeing around 60% of the building consultations that come into the fire engineering team and others are ones where we are going backwards,” added Mr Jennings.

The London Fire Brigade’s warning comes after the Housing Secretary, Michael Gove, made his first appearance in front of a committee of MPs who asked questions about building safety.

On Monday, Mr Gove told the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee: “We collectively – the department, some in local government, others in the private sector – failed people at Grenfell and there are people who were and still are in buildings where there is a significant risk.”

He went on to say that, as the Grenfell Inquiry turned its attention to the Government’s role in the disaster, his department “will be seen to have, on a couple of occasions, not necessarily appreciated the importance of fire safety”.

Regional cabinet meeting – Bristol
Communities Secretary Michael Gove.

Asked about who should pay for the work required to make the affected buildings safe, Mr Gove confirmed that he would “pause” plans that would see leaseholders take out loans to pay for remediation work.

Some leaseholders have reportedly been hit with bills for more than £100,000 to replace unsafe cladding or pay for so-called “waking watches” where someone is employed to patrol a building checking for fires.

The Housebuilders Federation, which represents housing developers, told Newsnight: “Developers meet the building regulations set by Government without exception.

“Standards today are considerably more exacting than previous iterations. Building regulations differ dependent on the type of building, but all have residents safety at their core.”

The Government said: “The safety and wellbeing of residents is our priority and the Building Safety Bill will strengthen oversight and protections for everyone in high rise buildings.

“All new buildings of any height must meet building regulations fire safety requirements and we have already banned the use of all combustible materials on external walls of new residential buildings over 18 metres.”

