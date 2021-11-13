Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glasgow Pact: Key lines from the Cop26 agreement

By Press Association
November 13, 2021, 10:17 pm
The wording of the Glasgow Pact have been the subject of months of painstaking negotiations (Jane Barlow/PA)
The wording of the Glasgow Pact have been the subject of months of painstaking negotiations (Jane Barlow/PA)

The wording of the new Glasgow Pact might not seem controversial to the uninitiated, but they have been subject to months – and in some cases years – of legal wrangling.

Here are some of the key elements of the agreement:

– Expresses “alarm and utmost concern” at the fact human activities have caused around 1.1C of warming, and that the Earth’s remaining “carbon budget” consistent with 1.5C is being “rapidly depleted”.

– Stresses the “urgency of enhancing ambition and action” in the 2020s to have any hope of meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.

– Calls up parties to “phase down” unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.

– Invites parties “to consider” further action to cut greenhouse gas emissions, including methane, at a greater rate by 2030.

– Expresses “deep regret” that the goal of developed countries to mobilise 100 US dollars a year by 2020 for developing countries to tackle climate change has not been met.

– Urges developed countries to fully deliver on the 100 billion US dollars goal urgently and through to 2025.

– A new post-2025 long term finance goal for climate finance for developing countries will be negotiated from 2022 and set in 2024 under the proposals.

– Reiterates the “urgency of scaling up action and support, including finance” to developing countries to help them “avert, minimise and address” loss and damage associated with climate change.

– Emphasises the importance of “protecting, conserving and restoring nature and ecosystems” to achieve the goal of the Paris Agreement of limiting warming to 1.5C and well below 2C.

– Recognises the role of “indigenous peoples, local communities and civil society, including youth and children” in addressing and responding to climate change.

