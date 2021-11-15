Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EU to consider all of its tools if Article 16 is triggered

By Press Association
November 15, 2021, 4:14 pm
Narrow Water Point and Warrenpoint Port seen from from Flagstaff Viewpoint (Liam McBurney/PA)
The EU will consider all of the tools at its disposal if the UK Government triggers Article 16, Maros Sefcovic has warned.

The European Commission vice-president said if the British Government suspends the Northern Ireland Protocol, it will have “serious consequences” for the region and Brussels’ relationship with the UK.

Addressing Irish politicians, the Commissioner said he worries about the rhetoric and action of the British Government around the implementation of the agreement, particularly the divisive protocol.

Mr Sefcovic said there was a “change in tone” in the latest round of talks with Brexit Minister Lord David Frost.

Northern Ireland Protocol
EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic (Hollie Adams/PA)

He told the special select committee that the EU is is fully committed to protecting Good Friday Agreement.

“However, I have to say that I worry about the rhetoric and action of the UK as regards the implementation of the agreement and in particular the protocol,” Mr Sefcovic added.

“Last Friday, I held my fourth weekly meeting with David Frost on the EU package of solutions.

“I acknowledged and welcomed the change in tone of this discussion compared to previous ones.

“After weeks of intensified discussions, we need the UK to reciprocate the big move the EU has made.

“The EU has taken big steps to find solutions and to provide solutions to concrete problems faced by Northern Irish people and businesses on the ground as a consequence of the Brexit chosen by the UK.”

Mr Sefcovic said he would not speculate on whether the UK will trigger Article 16.

“However, it is clear that if they were to do so, the EU would have to consider all tools at our disposal,” he added.

“It would also have serious consequences for Northern Ireland and for our relationship with UK.”

He said that talks with the UK on the Northern Ireland Protocol are ongoing.

“Judging from my experience and looking across the board of all these negotiations, I’m convinced that we must remain firm in our relations with UK as we have in as have been in recent months and years,” the commissioner continued.

“But we also have to remain calm.”

He said that EU has demonstrated “very clearly” that it has listened to the problems related to the protocol and is ready to solve them.

“That’s of course my preference for the future, to look for constructive solutions to make sure that by our actions we actually demonstrate that we are here for the people of Northern Ireland, that we know how to solve this issue and we can do it within the protocol,” he added.

Ulster mural
A sign on a lamppost in the Rathcoole housing estate of Newtownabbey, County Antrim, Northern Ireland with a mural to the Red Hand Commando (RHC) a secretive Ulster loyalist paramilitary group (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Even though I know that for David and his team Article 16 is still one of the options they keep on the table, but I appreciated the change of the tone and I hope that this would be guiding us when we have the meeting on Friday.”

He said resolving the issues is very important to the EU and is being treated at a high level.

“We’re getting a lot of inquiries from United States, from the Congress, from the US Administration,” the committee was told.

“It was also the issue on the agenda when President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen met the President of United States Joe Biden just a couple of days ago. So that’s how high the political game is.”

Sinn Fein senator Niall O Donnghaile said that triggering Article 16 would create a “huge level of uncertainty and instability” during a period of instability and uncertainty.

He added: “Those kinds of threats and that kind of rhetoric around the protocol is actually being translated into street disorder in recent times in the city that I live in Belfast and that has to be condemned.”

