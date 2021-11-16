Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

MPs to vote on Owen Paterson censure motion

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 10:16 am
Owen Paterson (PA)
Owen Paterson (PA)

Boris Johnson will finally seek to draw a line under the Owen Paterson row as MPs vote to censure the former minister on Tuesday.

An attempt to quietly endorse the Commons standards watchdog’s report on the former Cabinet minister’s “egregious” breach of lobbying rules was foiled on Monday night as veteran Tory Sir Christopher Chope objected to the move.

The motion, which implements a Government U-turn over the Paterson row, will now be subject to a debate and vote in the Commons on Tuesday afternoon.

The vote is aimed at rescinding the so-called Leadsom amendment, which looked to establish a review of the MP standards investigation process in a bid to delay Mr Paterson’s suspension for breaking lobbying rules.

It will also endorse the Commons Standards Committee’s report which would have suspended Mr Paterson from Parliament for 30 days if he had remained an MP.

He quit as the Conservative MP for North Shropshire after the Government backed down on its attempt to delay his suspension and reform the standards process.

The SNP’s shadow Commons leader Pete Wishart, who was in the chamber on Monday night, said there were metaphorical “daggers being flung backwards” at Sir Christopher by Government chief whip Mark Spencer after his objection to the attempt to settle the matter.

It is by no means the first time that Sir Christopher has controversially objected to Commons motions.

The Christchurch MP had previously used the move to block child protection proposals linked to female genital mutilation and a backbench Bill to make upskirting a criminal offence.

New Year Honours List 2018
Tory MP Sir Christopher Chope objected to the motion on standards (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

The former minister has previously defended his actions by saying measures should be debated rather than simply going through unopposed.

Meanwhile, former mandarins have urged the Prime Minister to strengthen the role of his independent adviser on ministers’ interests and the Commissioner for Public Appointments.

A letter to The Times was signed by five former cabinet secretaries from Lord Butler of Brockwell, who served under Margaret Thatcher in 1988, to Lord Sedwill, who left the civil service only last year.

They said the ministerial code “must be strictly enforced” but the system needs ways of recognising that “some breaches are more important than others”.

The former civil service chiefs said “we need all in positions of trust to set an example”.

