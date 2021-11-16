Government accused of excluding MPs from Northern Ireland Protocol updates

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said it is “appalling” that the House of Commons has been denied an update on the Northern Ireland Protocol while a statement has been placed before the unelected House of Lords.

Raising a point of order, shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland Louise Haigh accused the Government of excluding elected representatives from EU negotiations and updates around the protocol after only the House of Lords was briefed by Brexit Minister Lord Frost last week.

She insisted it is a “pattern of behaviour” by the Government and asked the Commons Speaker for advice.

Ms Haigh told MPs: “Last week, Lord Frost made a statement in the House of Lords regarding our current relationship with the European Union, negotiations following Brexit and particularly around the Northern Ireland Protocol. He promised to Baroness Darlington that a statement would be subsequent in the House of Commons.

“Today, a written ministerial statement has been placed before this House, which I am sure you will agree, it is not acceptable or appropriate and follows a pattern of behaviour by this Government, which has been excluding elected representatives from negotiations and from updates around the protocol, not least elected representatives from this House from Northern Ireland. I’d be grateful for advice on how we can ensure ministers are brought to this House.”

Sir Lindsay noted it is the “normal case ministerial statements are made in both Houses”, before adding: “What I find appalling, this is the elected House that represents the constituents across the country and somehow it seems fit for the Lordship to hear the statement when this House has been denied it.”

He said his best suggestion would be to “try a UQ (urgent question) in the morning”.

An urgent question requires a Government minister to come to the House of Commons chamber and give an immediate answer without prior notice.

It is up to the Commons Speaker to decide whether to allow an urgent question or not.