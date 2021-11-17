Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teach schoolchildren about Hillsborough and the fight for justice, urge MPs

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 2:48 am
Children should be taught about the Hillsborough tragedy in schools, it has been suggested (Peter Byrne/PA)
Children should be taught about the Hillsborough tragedy in schools, it has been suggested (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Hillsborough disaster should be taught to schoolchildren as part of the national curriculum, ministers have been told.

Labour’s Ian Byrne, who survived the 1989 tragedy, has received support from 30 fellow MPs for his proposal tabled in the House of Commons.

Mr Byrne, the MP for Liverpool West Derby, wants the events of the past 32 years and the continuing campaign for justice to be included in the education programme.

He has spoken movingly in Parliament about his experiences of the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday’s ground.

Earlier this year, he fought back tears as he recalled being left “questioning my own eyes” after “smears” and “lies” were pushed by the police and other establishment figures.

Survivors and the families of the 97 fans who lost their lives as a result of the disaster have been involved in a three-decade campaign in pursuit of justice.

Labour MP Ian Byrne speaks about the Hillsborough disaster during a House of Commons debate in September 2021 (PA)

Mr Byrne’s early day motion (EDM) states: “That this House acknowledges that, 32 years after the Hillsborough disaster, criminal trials collapsed in May 2021 and nobody has been held to account for the unlawful killings of 97 innocent people.

“(It) acknowledges that it took 23 years of campaigning for the truth about the disaster to be finally acknowledged at the Hillsborough Independent Panel and for lies and smears about victims and survivors to be corrected.

“(It) further acknowledges that it took 27 years for the true inquest verdicts of unlawful killing to be recorded.

“(It) recognises the important work of the honourable member for Garston and Halewood (Labour’s Maria Eagle) in getting Parliament to learn lessons from the disaster and her work to introduce legislation that would ensure that bereaved families and survivors of future disasters never go through the injustices faced by the Hillsborough families and survivors.

“(It) furthermore recognises the important role of education in learning the lessons from the disaster, and calls on the Government to include the Hillsborough disaster in the national curriculum, a programme of education which should cover the events of the past 32 years, the continuing campaign for justice and how we ensure the events of that fateful day are not forgotten and that the ensuing miscarriage of justice is never repeated.”

An EDM is a formal motion submitted for debate in the Commons, although very few are actually debated.

Ms Eagle has tabled proposals to create a dedicated independent adviser to work on behalf of families bereaved in major disasters via her Public Advocate Bill.

