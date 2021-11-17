Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Minister admits ‘difficulties’ in returning migrants to Europe

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 12:04 pm Updated: November 17, 2021, 1:18 pm
Only five migrants who crossed the Channel by boat have been returned to Europe (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Just five migrants who crossed the Channel by boat to the UK have been returned to Europe so far this year, one of the Government’s immigration ministers has told MPs.

Tom Pursglove, a minister for both the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice, said there had been “difficulties securing returns” when he was questioned by the Commons Home Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

Committee chairman Yvette Cooper had asked “how many asylum seekers or how many people arriving” had been returned to any EU country since January.

Yvette Cooper
Yvette Cooper (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Pursglove, who has been in post for two months, replied: “On returns related to small boat arrivals … the answer in this year is five”, later adding: “There is not a returns agreement with the European Union in place at the moment.”

Before Brexit, the UK was part of an EU returns deal known as the Dublin agreement which the committee heard allowed several hundred people to be returned in previous years.

When Ms Cooper suggested returns are “substantially worse” since losing the agreement, Mr Pursglove said: “You will appreciate that there have been some difficulties around securing returns, not least as a consequence of Covid.”

He insisted the “ambition remains to secure successful returns arrangements with our European friends and neighbours. And potentially with the European Union.”

More than 23,000 people have arrived in the UK this year after crossing the Channel in small boats. This is almost three times the total of around 8,500 in 2020.

Overall, there were 31,115 asylum claims made to the year ending in June, 4% fewer than the previous period, Mr Pursglove said, but he added that the trend is an increase since June.

Mr Pursglove told the committee: “What we are seeing is that small boat arrivals is becoming the route of choice for facilitations by evil criminal gangs.

“The smugglers are becoming more audacious. We are seeing riskier behaviours. We are seeing bigger boats deployed. We are seeing a wider array of crossings originating from a wider stretch of coastline.”

He said previously boats were being launched from around 50km of French coastline but now it is from a 200km stretch, describing this as “troubling”.

Mr Pursglove insisted there was “most definitely an improvement” in the prevention of small boat crossings, but added: “Clearly, the fact that we’ve had a five-fold increase in clandestine arrivals this summer compared with 2018 is completely unacceptable.

“We’ve got to do better on this. And I will not rest until we get to a far better place on this issue.”

Committee member and Conservative MP Tim Loughton said there had been “similar undertakings” previously from politicians, but the “situation has not improved”.

Mr Pursglove reiterated plans to “render the route unviable” and said there was “not one single solution to this problem”.

Dan O’Mahoney, the Home Office’s Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, said tackling the problem was a “global law enforcement effort”, adding: “I think we shouldn’t underestimate the challenge that French law enforcement have had.

“The method of entry is now deepened and intensified and has become so profitable for criminals that it’s going to take a phenomenal amount of effort to shift it.”

Highlighting a recent example of a boat carrying 88 migrants, he suggested criminals could raise around 350,000 euro (£296,000) if each person on board paid about 4,000 euro (£3,380) each.

He added: “So at a 50% interception rate, which is roughly what we’re seeing at the moment, criminals are always going to take that chance as even half of 350,000 euro is a lot of money.”

Mr Pursglove confirmed “a significant proportion of funding has been paid to the French” to increase security on its northern coast. But he declined to tell MPs how much has been handed over so far.

During the session, Mr Mahoney also confirmed that previously reported plans by ministers to use giant wave machines to prevent migrant crossings were “never considered”, adding: “I think it’s a bizarre idea.”

Nets to snare boat propellers are also not being considered and officials ruled out using floating walls in the sea, he said, as he described a number of the ideas that made their way into the headlines as “fanciful”.

