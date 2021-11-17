Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

PM calls for improvement at ‘joining dots’ to identify potential terrorists

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 5:58 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving evidence to the Liaison Committee at the House of Commons, London (House of Commons/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving evidence to the Liaison Committee at the House of Commons, London (House of Commons/PA)

Police and intelligence agencies need to be “more ruthless” in piecing together information about potential terrorists, Boris Johnson said.

The Prime Minister said more needed to be done to tackle online radicalisation, including dealing with increasingly sophisticated efforts to avoid detection.

And he said the authorities had to get better at “joining the dots”, bringing together pieces of evidence which on their own may not amount to warning signs but together were a signal of a possible threat.

Manchester Arena incident
Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi was classed as a ‘closed subject of interest’ by MI5 (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

A series of attackers in recent years have been on the radar of the authorities but had not been prioritised.

Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi was categorised as a “closed subject of interest” by MI5 at the time of the 2017 attack, and so not under active investigation.

In 2013, Fusilier Lee Rigby was run over and stabbed by Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale in south-east London.

Both men had previously been investigated by MI5.

The 2017 Westminster Bridge attacker Khalid Masood, who mowed down pedestrians and stabbed Pc Keith Palmer before being shot by police in the grounds of Parliament, was also known to the Security Service.

The Prime Minister told MPs on the Liaison Committee: “We need to be much more ruthless in joining the dots together.

“Because so often with characters who are responsible for terrorist attacks… there will be things in their past that are signals or indicators of a likelihood that they will do this.

“Each of them individually may not be enough to trigger our concerns but we need to bring them together.”

Mr Johnson called for online firms to take more responsibility for what appears on their platforms.

“I think there’s always much more that we should do to tackle radicalisation, online or otherwise,” the Prime Minister said.

“When you look at some of the cases that we have seen recently, it’s clear that people are increasingly adept at using devices to conceal their internet tracking, history, as they radicalise themselves.

“We need to be wise to that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal