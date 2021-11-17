Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jeremy Corbyn to take legal action over tweet from councillor’s account

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 11:22 pm
File photo dated 18/08/21 of Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
File photo dated 18/08/21 of Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is taking legal action over a tweet posted that appeared to be mocking the Liverpool terrorist attack.

A doctored photo was posted on the account of Paul Nickerson, a Conservative councillor in East Riding in Yorkshire, which had superimposed Mr Corbyn carrying a Remembrance wreath to make it appear as if he was walking towards the burning taxi at the centre of the blast outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Mr Nickerson has been suspended by his council’s Conservative group, and deleted the tweet and apologised.

But a spokesman for Mr Corbyn confirmed to the PA news agency that he had contacted his solicitor and was taking legal action over the post, which was captioned: “Unsurprisingly.”

Mr Nickerson is understood to have written to the Islington North MP to apologise for the tweet, which he claimed was sent after his account was compromised.

He also apologised on Twitter before his account was deleted but told the BBC his account had been “compromised” by friends playing a prank.

He told the BBC: “As soon as I was able I deleted the comments.”

Aerial view of police activity after an explosion at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital (Peter Byrne/PA)
Aerial view of police activity after an explosion at the Liverpool Women's Hospital (Peter Byrne/PA)

The original tweet is understood to be a reference to photographs of Mr Corbyn attending a wreath-laying ceremony at a Tunisian cemetery.

A row erupted in 2018 when the then-Labour leader said he was present when wreaths were laid at the Tunis site in 2014 to the victims of an attack in Paris in 1992 but did not think he was “actually involved in it”.

The leader of the Conservative group on East Riding Council, Jonathan Owen, said in a statement: “Following an inappropriate and offensive message which appeared on Councillor Paul Nickerson’s Twitter feed, I have suspended him from the East Riding of Yorkshire Council Conservative group with immediate effect and an investigation will now take place.

“All people in public life, irrespective of politics, should be united in condemning the terrorist attack that took place outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday.

“It is not the time for inappropriate remarks, however intended, and they will not be tolerated in this Conservative Group.

“Residents should expect their elected representatives to act in an appropriate manner at all times.”

