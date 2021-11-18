Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Declarations show another £54,000 for Sir Geoffrey Cox and Heathrow suite for PM

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 5:56 pm
Former Attorney General Sir Geoffrey Cox (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former Attorney General Sir Geoffrey Cox (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Geoffrey Cox was paid more than £54,000 for legal work in October, the latest update to the register of MPs’ interests shows.

The former Attorney General has been heavily criticised in recent weeks for earning many times his parliamentary salary working as a barrister while remaining an MP.

An update to the register of MPs’ interests published on Thursday shows he declared another £54,404 in income on November 3, relating to 45 hours of work he did during August 2021.

The sum brings his total earnings from legal work for 2021 to almost £955,000 on top of his MP’s salary of £82,932.

The latest update to the register of MPs’ interests also shows that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was given use of the Windsor Suite at Heathrow Airport for three people on October 7, before he flew to Marbella on holiday.

The Windsor Suite is a VIP lounge at Heathrow and has been used by royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Mr Johnson’s declaration shows he was given use of the suite by Heathrow Airport, with a value of £1,800.

Responding to the declaration, Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted: “It’s ludicrous that the only donation Boris Johnson has declared for his latest free holiday is the hospitality he enjoyed waiting for the plane.

“The PM was given a gift by someone he gave a peerage and a ministerial job to. The PM needs to tell us the truth about his donations.”

The Prime Minister spent his holiday at a villa owned by environment minister and long-standing friend Lord Goldsmith. He has declared this in his declaration of ministerial interests, which does not require him to disclose how much the holiday was worth.

His official spokesman said he had complied with transparency requirements.

