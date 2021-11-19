Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sajid Javid facing questions over share options in health tech firm

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 11:15 am Updated: November 19, 2021, 1:17 pm
Sajid Javid is facing questions over share options (Toby Melville/PA)
Sajid Javid is facing questions over share options (Toby Melville/PA)

Health Secretary Sajid Javid is facing scrutiny for holding share options in a tech firm that provides artificial intelligence software to the health sector.

Mr Javid was also paid the equivalent of more than £150,000 a year by Californian firm C3.ai from October last year until June when he rejoined the Cabinet.

Labour questioned whether he has broken the ministerial code because he continues to have an “option for 666.7 common shares per month”, according to the MPs’ register of interests.

Mr Javid reports these options to be worth around £45,000 but is said to have begun the process of divesting after taking the job of Health Secretary.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner alleged it is a “clear conflict of interest and breach of the ministerial code” and wrote a letter to Boris Johnson’s adviser on ministers’ interests, Lord Geidt, to raise her concerns.

“In September, the Secretary of State’s department announced that the use of ‘artificial intelligence’ would shorten waiting lists in our NHS,” she said.

“The Department of Health and Social Care announcing that it is going to spend taxpayers’ money on artificial intelligence could clearly be perceived as beneficial to an artificial intelligence company, and to the value of shares in an artificial intelligence company such as C3.ai.”

She pointed to the section of the ministerial code that states ministers “must scrupulously avoid any danger of an actual or perceived conflict of interest” between their role and their private financial interest.

The questions came as MPs face intensified scrutiny over their roles outside Parliament following a sleaze row prompted by the Government’s botched attempt to protect senior Tory Owen Paterson from suspension over his breach of lobbying rules.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: “The Secretary of State has acted in line with the ministerial code and has properly declared these share options in the usual way.”

A source close to Mr Javid added that the Health Secretary started the process of divesting the shares when he re-entered the Cabinet but could not say when the process would be complete.

Mr Javid’s appointment to the role was unexpected, coming after Matt Hancock resigned after footage emerged of him kissing an aide in his departmental office, in breach of coronavirus rules.

Meanwhile, Downing Street said that Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone has agreed that the Prime Minister does not have to declare in the MPs’ register of interests the details of his free stay in a Spanish villa courtesy of the Goldsmith family.

Citing a “longstanding personal friendship” with the family, Mr Johnson declared the trip to Marbella in the register of ministers’ interests.

But the value of the holiday was not disclosed and Labour questioned whether he should also publish the details on the register of interests for MPs as well, noting the stay came after Mr Johnson gave Zac Goldsmith a life peerage and a ministerial job in the wake of voters dumping him as the MP for Richmond Park in 2019.

On Friday, a No 10 spokesman said: “The parliamentary standards commissioner has agreed with the approach taken by the Prime Minister that the substantive family holiday in Spain does not require a separate Commons registration.”

It was understood that Ms Stone has written to the deputy Labour leader, who called for the investigation, to say Mr Johnson had entered the holiday in the correct register.

