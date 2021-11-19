Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Patel seeks to make Hamas an illegal terrorist organisation

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 12:03 pm Updated: November 19, 2021, 8:59 pm
Home Secretary Priti Patel described Hamas as ‘rabidly antisemitic’ (Victoria Jones/PA)
Home Secretary Priti Patel is seeking to proscribe Hamas as a terrorist organisation in a move to crack down on hatred against Jewish people.

The Cabinet minister said the ban would cover the Palestinian Islamist group’s political wing, as she described the organisation as a “fundamentally and rabidly antisemitic” when announcing the move in Washington DC on Friday.

If the change is approved by Parliament, anyone who expresses support for the organisation, which controls the Gaza Strip, will be in breach of the Terrorism Act 2000 – and could face up to 14 years in prison.

Actions expected to be outlawed from November 26 would include arranging meetings for the group, flying their flag or wearing clothing that it is seen to support them.

In a speech at the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank, Ms Patel said she would proscribe Hamas “in its entirety, including its political wing” as she warned of its “significant terrorist capability” and history of violence.

“Hamas is fundamentally and rabidly anti-Semitic. Antisemitism is an enduring evil which I will never tolerate. Jewish people routinely feel unsafe – at school, in the streets, when they worship, in their homes, and online,” she said.

“This step will strengthen the case against anyone who waves a Hamas flag in the United Kingdom, an act that is bound to make Jewish people feel unsafe.

“Anyone who supports or invites support for a proscribed organisation is breaking the law. That now includes Hamas in whatever form it takes.”

Until this point, only Hamas’ military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, has been banned in the UK. It was proscribed as a terrorist group in March 2001.

The Home Office said that Ms Patel’s decision to proscribe Hamas followed advice from the cross-government Proscription Review Group.

It added that the proscription order, which has been laid before Parliament on Friday, will now be debated and, subject to approval, will come into force on November 26.

Labour shadow home secretary Nick Thomas Symonds said: “Labour’s first priority will always be defending our national security and upholding our democratic values.

“We support this step, which brings the UK in line with the US, Canada, the European Union and other international partners.”

Hamas responded to “express our shock and dismay” at the move.

“Unfortunately, the UK continues with its aggression against the Palestinian people,” the group said in a statement.

“The UK Government should have apologised for its historic sin against the Palestinian people in the shameless Balfour Declaration and the British mandate that handed Palestine to the Israeli occupation. Now, the UK Government sides with the aggressor against the victim.”

