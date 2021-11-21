Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Shamima Begum says she did not hate Britain when she fled to Syria to join Isis

By Press Association
November 21, 2021, 11:22 pm
Shamima Begum (File/PA)
Shamima Begum (File/PA)

Former Isis-bride Shamima Begum has insisted she did not hate Britain when she travelled to Syria as a teen to join the terror group and repeated her plea for a chance to fight accusations against her in court.

The 22-year-old said she has “hopes and dreams” but has no plan B if the British citizenship of which she has been stripped is not reinstated.

Begum left her east London home for Syria as a 15-year-old schoolgirl in 2015.

She has denied any involvement in terror activities and spoken previously of how she wanted to be brought back to the UK to face charges.

In an interview with Sky News, she repeated her denial of accusations that she carried out atrocities as part of IS (so-called Islamic State), saying they are “all completely false”.

She told the broadcaster: “I’m willing to fight them in a court of law but I’m not being given a chance.”

Of her decision to leave the UK as a teenager, she said it was not made quickly and that it was something she “thought about for a while”.

She said: “I didn’t hate Britain, I hated my life really.

“I felt very constricted, and I felt I couldn’t live the life that I wanted in the UK as a British woman.”

ShamimaShamima Begum said she would like to fight accusations against her in a court (PA)Begum court appeal
Shamima Begum said she would like to fight accusations against her in a court (Handout/PA)

She remains in the al-Roj refugee camp in Syria, which she said has become “more scary” to live in.

She said: “For a long time it wasn’t violent but for some reason it’s become more scary to live here.

“Maybe the women have got tired of waiting for something.”

She said she would like to reconcile with her family “when the time is right”, explaining that: “I don’t think they failed me, in a way I failed them”.

Begum has previously told how she married Dutch convert Yago Riedijk 10 days after arriving in IS territory, and had three children all of whom died.

She said when she goes to sleep she thinks of “my children dying, the bombings, the constant running, my friends dying”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal