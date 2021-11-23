Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pope praises MP Sir David Amess’s ‘devoted public service’

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 11:16 am Updated: November 23, 2021, 2:54 pm
Former prime ministers Sir John Major, David Cameron and Theresa May join Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Requiem Mass for Sir David Amess (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Pope has praised Sir David Amess’s years of “devoted public service” in a message read at a Westminster Cathedral service for the Conservative MP who was killed while serving his constituents.

In the message to the Requiem Mass, Pope Francis called for mourners’ resolve to be strengthened to “combat evil with good” and “build a society of ever greater justice” following the devout Catholic’s death.

Politicians including Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer and three former prime ministers attended the service in central London on Tuesday morning, following a private funeral held in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, a day earlier.

The fatal stabbing of Sir David during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on October 15 deprived Southend West of its long-standing MP and many in Westminster of a beloved friend and colleague.

As mourners gathered to remember him, the message from the Pope was read by Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, the Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain, to convey “his heartfelt condolences and the assurance of his spiritual closeness to the Amess family”.

“His Holiness recalls with gratitude Sir David’s years of devoted public service guided by his strong Catholic faith and evidenced in his deep concern for the poor and the disadvantaged, his commitment to the defence of God’s gift of life, and his efforts to foster understanding and co-operation with the Holy See in its universal mission,” the message continued.

Sir David Amess funeral
Conservative MP Sir David Amess was killed while serving his Southend West constituents (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“Commending Sir David’s soul to the loving mercy of Jesus Christ our Saviour, the Holy Father prays that all who honour his memory will be confirmed in the resolve to reject the ways of violence, to combat evil with good, and to help build a society of ever greater justice, fraternity and solidarity.”

Former prime ministers Theresa May, David Cameron and Sir John Major sat side by side at the Mass led by Archbishop of Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols.

They were joined in a pew by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Mr Johnson.

Labour leader Sir Keir was seen speaking to Sir John and Ms Patel before the ceremony started. Cabinet members also present included Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Pall bearers carry the coffin of Sir David Amess into Westminster Cathedral
Pall bearers carry the coffin of Sir David Amess into Westminster Cathedral (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Canon Pat Browne, who knew Sir David well as Parliament’s Roman Catholic duty priest, celebrated the late father-of-five as a “true bridge-builder”.

“David’s death was the catalyst for everyone in Parliament realising their oneness as a community working differently, but together, for the good of the nation in our world,” he said, before noting that the MP’s success in bringing unity was also witnessed during his life.

“He literally took his life in his two hands and threw himself into it. And indeed, he died doing so, in service of others.”

Mourners shared a warm moment hearing humorous stories about Sir David.

The insignia of the Knights Bachelor awarded to Sir David Amess
The insignia of the Knights Bachelor awarded to Sir David Amess is carried into Westminster Cathedral (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A chuckle rippled through the congregation as the priest recalled the time when Sir David had a boiled sweet blessed by the Pope.

And laughter broke out again as Canon Browne spoke about the MP posing in a suit of armour to celebrate his knighthood.

The 69-year-old had served Southend West since 1997, and Basildon before that since 1983.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with Sir David’s murder and also with preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 28 this year. He is due to enter pleas in December.

