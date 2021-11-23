Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Not many recognised Boris Johnson at Peppa Pig World, says fellow visitor

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 1:04 pm
Boris Johnson at Peppa Pig World with wife Carrie and son Wilfred (Farhadul Azhar Tipu/PA)
Boris Johnson at Peppa Pig World with wife Carrie and son Wilfred (Farhadul Azhar Tipu/PA)

A visitor who sat behind Boris Johnson on a ride at Peppa Pig World on Sunday has said “not many people” recognised the Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson’s trip to the amusement park has come under the spotlight after he spoke about it during a chaotic speech to business leaders on Monday, describing it as “my kind of place”.

Farhadul Azhar Tipu, 33, from Hertfordshire, was visiting the Hampshire attraction with his four-year-old daughter when they spotted the Prime Minister with his wife, Carrie, and one-year-old son, Wilfred.

Boris Johnson at Peppa Pig World in Hampshire (Farhadul Azhar Tipu/PA)

“We were literally behind them on the ride,” Mr Tipu told the PA news agency.

“It was strange that not many people recognised him… he did attract a few people’s attention but not many people realised it was the Prime Minister.

“My daughter didn’t know who he was, she was just happy to be in Peppa Pig World.”

Mr Tipu took pictures of Mr Johnson on a multicoloured ride, with Wilfred sitting on his knee.

He said he greeted the Prime Minister and asked him how his trip was, to which the politician replied “Very nice”.

“There was civil dressed security around him but it was easy for me to talk to him as his security personals were very friendly,” he added.

Speaking at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference on Monday, Mr Johnson said the Peppa Pig cartoon character is “pure genius”, despite resembling a “Picasso-like hairdryer”, and described the theme park created for children as “very much my kind of place”.

After widespread criticism, he later defended the rambling speech, telling ITV: “I think that people got the vast majority of the points I wanted to make and I thought it went over well.”

Boris Johnson at Peppa Pig World in Hampshire
Boris Johnson described Peppa Pig World as ‘my kind of place’ (Farhadul Azhar Tipu/PA)

James Mancey, operations director at Paultons Park, where Peppa Pig World is based, said the attraction was “delighted” that the Prime Minister went on Sunday.

“The fact that Mr Johnson has chosen to speak at length about his visit during today’s CBI conference, positively endorsing the creativity and innovation showcased by Peppa Pig World and encouraging others to visit, is testament to the hard work of everyone at Paultons Park who create the wonderful experience our millions of guests enjoy each year,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal