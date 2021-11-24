Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Justice Secretary considers parole system rethink after Colin Pitchfork recall

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 10:49 am
The Scales of Justice on top of the Old Bailey (PA)
The Scales of Justice on top of the Old Bailey (PA)

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said the parole system needs a rethink for the most serious of cases after double child killer Colin Pitchfork was released and then recalled.

The Deputy Prime Minister suggested on Wednesday he would like to see a more cautious approach, where the balance falls more heavily on public protection rather than freedom.

Mr Raab said a “root-and-branch” review of the parole system would consider the change as he insisted there would be a “very rigorous process” surrounding Pitchfork.

Pitchfork was jailed for life after raping and strangling two 15-year-olds, Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.

He was released in September but two months later he was back behind bars after probation staff raised concerns about his behaviour.

Mr Raab told BBC Breakfast: “One of the problems in cases like this is that there is a presumption that unless it can be demonstrated that the individual presents a risk then they will be released. I want to look at that again because I think actually that presumption is the wrong way.

“If you take for example climate change and environmental law, we have what’s called a precautionary principle because of the risk involved. And I think in cases like this where there is a serious question about risk to the public and public protection I think we should have a more precautionary approach.

Colin Pitchfork
Colin Pitchfork was recalled to prison (Police handout/PA)

“The presumptions, I feel do not strike the right balance, I think the presumption must be in favour of public protection for those most serious of cases.”

The alarm was raised after Pitchfork, now in his 60s, approached young women on multiple occasions while on walks away from the bail hostel where he was living, it is understood.

His earlier release prompted public concern amid attempts to keep him in prison.

The Parole Board decided he was “suitable for release” following a hearing in March, despite this being denied in 2016 and 2018.

Pitchfork’s case now has to be referred to the Parole Board within 28 days.

