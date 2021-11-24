Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Migrants must be moved from Calais – even if by force, says city’s MP

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 8:05 pm
Migrants living at a makeshift camp in Calais (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Migrants must be moved from Calais to the middle of France – even if by force, the city’s MP has said.

Pierre-Henri Dumont told Sky News that migrants will continue to try to cross the English Channel as long as they are based in Calais.

Currently, most migrant boats set off from the northern French coast near Calais and Dunkirk.

More than 25,700 people made the journey in small boats this year, according to data compiled by PA.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Dumont said that migrants must be moved away from the Channel and into health centres in the middle of France.

“My message to the French authorities, which I said to them a few minutes ago, is that we need to understand that if the migrant is in Calais – or around the Channel – they will try to cross the Channel”, he said.

“We need to move them, even if by force, to health centres in the middle of France.”

The UK has offered to send police and border officials to France to help them prevent migrants from crossing the Channel.

French police officers patrol the beaches in Wimereux near Calais (Gareth Fuller/PA)

However, Mr Dumont said that France cannot accept the UK’s offer due to “the question of sovereignty”.

“I heard Priti Patel’s comments yesterday claiming that she offered France British troops – that is not possible because of the question of sovereignty,” he said.

“But if the soldiers and patrols are in Calais with the migrants they will still find a way to cross, because you cannot monitor 200km of shore at the same time.”

