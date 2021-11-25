Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics UK politics

‘No decision’ on diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics, No 10 says

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 5:20 pm
Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg (Victoria Jones/PA)
Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg (Victoria Jones/PA)

Boris Johnson is yet to decide whether there should be a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in response to China’s human rights record.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg told MPs that “no tickets have been booked” for the games in February.

The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China claimed the statement amounted to confirmation of a UK Government boycott, but No 10 insisted no decision had been made.

In the Commons, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “The Government have been very clear about the human rights abuses against the Uighurs, and about what has been going on in Hong Kong and the failure of the communist government of China to follow the joint declaration that was agreed in the 1980s.

“The whole issue of religious toleration – so not just the Uighurs, but what has happened in Tibet – is rightly raised very regularly in this House, and it is right that the communist government are reminded of their moral obligations.

“However, the UK Government have long had a policy of thinking that sporting boycotts do not work and that it is a matter for the International Olympic Committee to decide whether the athletes go.”

“As regards whether Government ministers would wish to go to the People’s Republic of China,” Mr Rees-Mogg said “no tickets have been booked”.

His comments were prompted by a question from former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, a prominent critic of the Beijing government.

Sir Iain said: “Today’s announcement that Government ministers are not planning to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, whilst welcome, isn’t as yet a clear public statement.

“The Games will take place while the Chinese government commits industrial-scale human rights abuses in the Uighur region, Tibet and sends near daily military incursions into Taiwan’s air space.

“Add to that their arrest of peaceful democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong and the list of human rights abuses is enormous.

“That is why the UK Government must now go one further and publicly confirm that no ministers, diplomats or other British officials will attend the games. We cannot lend any legitimacy to China’s despotic regime.”

A No 10 spokesman told reporters: “We have said that the Prime Minister’s long-standing view is that boycotts don’t work.

“Our position is the same: no decision has been made on Government representation at the games.”

