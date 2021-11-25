Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Speaker lobbied by MPs not to change rules on babies in the Chamber

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 10:07 pm
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle (House of Commons/PA)
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle (House of Commons/PA)

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he has been “heavily lobbied” by female MPs not to change the rules on bringing babies into the chamber.

The Speaker has requested a review into whether the rules should be updated amid an outcry over Labour’s Stella Creasy being told she can no longer have her three-month-old son with her.

Sir Lindsay hinted at the comments he had received on the issue earlier this week, when he told MPs that “there are differing views on the matter”.

He gave further details in an interview with the BBC’s Newscast, telling the programme: “I have been heavily lobbied not to change the rules, by other mothers… I have texts on my phone saying do not give in.”

Sir Lindsay has asked the cross-party Procedure Committee to examine the rules and whether changes were needed but has said he and his deputies could use their discretion in applying the existing measures.

He told MPs on Wednesday it is “extremely important” that parents can fully participate in parliamentary work.

Ms Creasy, a mother of two, welcomed the review after she was emailed by authorities about rules prohibiting bringing children to debates after bringing son Pip into a Westminster Hall debate on Tuesday.

Sir Lindsay said he was unaware that the warning was going to be issued to Ms Creasy but accepted it “correctly reflects the current rules”.

“However, rules have to be seen in context and they change with the times,” he told MPs.

Walthamstow MP Ms Creasy said she hopes the move “means some of these rules will be reviewed to make parenting and politics possible to mix”.

Labour MP Stella Creasy speaking in the chamber of the House of Commons with her newborn baby strapped to her
Labour MP Stella Creasy speaking in the chamber of the House of Commons with her newborn baby strapped to her (House of Commons/PA)

Pip, who is breastfeeding, has regularly attended the Commons, as did Ms Creasy’s older daughter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal