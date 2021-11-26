Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Education Secretary applauds teachers who use more diverse texts

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 4:19 pm
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said he applauds teachers who respond enthusiastically to calls for more diverse texts in English lessons (James Manning/PA)
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said he applauds teachers who respond enthusiastically to calls for more diverse texts in English lessons (James Manning/PA)

The Education Secretary has applauded teachers who draw on more diverse texts in English lessons.

There have been calls to decolonise and diversify the curriculum in schools for some time, with hundreds of thousands of people signing petitions on the issue earlier this year – earning consideration from two Commons select committees.

In April, a union conference was told the contribution of black people to British history and culture should be taught in all subjects at school.

It was claimed that Government curriculum reviews had centred on the classics “over and over again above diverse voices, for example in the English curriculum”.

In an interview with The House magazine, Nadhim Zahawi has now suggested he supports the introduction of more diverse texts and authors in English lessons.

Black Lives Matter protest
The minister was asked whether pupils should be taught about the Black Lives Matter movement (PA)

Asked if there are enough black and female writers on the curriculum, Mr Zahawi said: “Diversity and representation are hugely important issues, and you will never find me sitting idly by saying we’ve done enough.

“What I do strongly believe though is it’s right that the Government provides space for schools and exam boards to do this in a nuanced way that works for pupils and the specific subjects in question.

“The English curriculum is a great example of how schools can tailor content to their students, as teachers have the flexibility to choose the books they want to teach – and I applaud teachers for responding with enthusiasm to the calls from their students to see a greater diversity in the authors and works discussed in class.”

But Mr Zahawi said he does not believe the education system should be “pushing any sort of agenda on children”.

On whether pupils should be taught about topics such as Black Lives Matter, he said: “I think there are two issues at stake here. Firstly, I don’t think the education system should be pushing any sort of agenda on children. I think the vast majority of schools and teachers agree with that.

“The second element is that schools should be teaching children to make sense of the world in an impartial way. Teachers are fantastic when it comes to knowing how to engage their pupils with all sorts of issues.

“This is fundamentally different to telling pupils what to think, though. Good teaching – the sort of teaching that is ubiquitous in our education system – gives young people the facts and teaches them the critical thinking needed to form their own opinions on things.”

In June, a report commissioned by Penguin and the Runnymede Trust found fewer than 1% of candidates for GCSE English literature answered a question on a novel by an author of colour in 2019.

It said the young people interviewed “disliked how many books they study are written by white, middle-aged men; the lack of different perspectives (no LGBTQ+ or non-white perspectives) and the lack of modern books and authors”.

Meanwhile, the joint general secretary of the National Education Union, has described the Government’s approach to education as “muddle-headed”.

Dr Mary Bousted told The House: “Ministers focus on a rigorous academic curriculum with powerful knowledge.

“I’ve got nothing against powerful knowledge – I’ve got something against who decides what’s powerful, and who doesn’t. It seems to me those are deliberate choices being made, which can exclude very often the work of black writers, women scientists and so on.

“I accept schools are there for the acquisition of knowledge. But they should be there for much more than that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal