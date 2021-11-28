Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Javid backs Johnson to lead party into next election

By Press Association
November 28, 2021, 11:02 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been backed to lead the Tories into the next election (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Health Secretary has backed Boris Johnson to lead the Conservatives into the next election amid concerns over the Prime Minister’s handling of the party in recent weeks.

Sajid Javid said the Prime Minister is “absolutely” still an election winner because “we are delivering on our promises”.

When asked on Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday if Mr Johnson would lead the Conservatives into the next election, Mr Javid replied: “Yes”.

Sajid Javid has given has backing to Boris Johnson (Toby Melville/PA)

Asked if Mr Johnson is still an election winner, Mr Javid said: “Yes, absolutely, and let me tell you why: Because we are delivering on our promises.”

There have been reports the Tory whips believe a number of MPs have submitted letters of no confidence in Mr Johnson to Sir Graham Brady, who chairs the backbench 1922 Committee – although they remain far short of the 54 required under party rules to trigger a vote on his leadership.

Mr Johnson has had a difficult few weeks which began with his botched attempt to overhaul the Commons standards rules for MPs leading to renewed accusations of Tory “sleaze”.

That was followed by criticisms that long-awaited announcements on rail improvements for the North and Midlands and the funding of adult social care in England failed to match previous promises.

And a speech to the CBI in which Mr Johnson mislaid part of his text and talked about his visit to the Peppa Pig World theme park was widely criticised.

