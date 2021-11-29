Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Yvette Cooper: The long-standing MP back on Labour’s frontbench

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 9:07 pm
Labour MP and chairwoman of the Commons Home Affairs Committee Yvette Cooper during an interview outside BBC Broadcasting House in central London (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour MP and chairwoman of the Commons Home Affairs Committee Yvette Cooper during an interview outside BBC Broadcasting House in central London (Yui Mok/PA)

Yvette Cooper has been an MP since 1997 and was a Cabinet minister when Labour was in government.

The 52-year-old politician is now returning to Labour’s frontbench as shadow home secretary after Sir Keir Starmer reshuffled his top team.

Ms Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, was chief secretary to the Treasury from January 2008 to June 2009, and then secretary of state for work and pensions from June 2009 to May 2010.

Sir David Amess death
Yvette Cooper (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)

More recently, she has been on a number of committees including the Commons Home Affairs Committee, where as chairwoman she has conducted forensic questioning.

As shadow home secretary, Ms Cooper will take on Priti Patel over the migrant crisis.

She is not new to the position, having held the role of shadow home secretary from 2011 to 2015.

Ms Cooper, who is married to former Labour shadow chancellor Ed Balls, is a prominent Commons figure and is popular among MPs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal