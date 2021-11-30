Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

No Aston Martin for MI6 chief but he has done ‘some skulking’

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 30, 2021, 11:39 am
Richard Moore said he does not have an Aston Martin like James Bond (PA)
Richard Moore said he does not have an Aston Martin like James Bond (PA)

The head of MI6 said he has no James Bond-style Aston Martin and his pen emits nothing more exotic than green ink.

Richard Moore, who goes by the traditional codename C, said the Bond films were “wonderful” but stressed “it is not reality”.

In a rare interview, Mr Moore admitted he “did some skulking” in his career but insisted it was a long way from the “colourful” popular image of spy tradecraft.

While 007’s boss goes by the name M, Mr Moore follows in the Secret Intelligence Service tradition of being known as C.

MI6 discrimination
MI6 chief Richard Moore (FCDO/PA)

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that many mistakenly think C stands for chief, but “it stands for Cumming, as in Mansfield Cumming (the first head of MI6); he was a naval man and he wrote in green ink”.

Presenter Nick Robinson said: “And at the moment anybody who gets a document with green ink in that building knows it comes from…”

Mr Moore replied: “From me, and the same is true of my typescript on my computer.”

He said there are no gadgets on his car, adding: “And I can assure you it is not, sadly, an Aston Martin.”

Mr Moore said the service’s fictional link to Ian Fleming’s Bond had to be celebrated rather than viewed as a burden.

“It is fiction, it is not reality but the Bond franchise is a wonderful one. I had such fun watching the most recent film – no spoilers here but it is brilliant, it doffs a cap to all the great James Bond traditions.”

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
MI6 chief Richard Moore said he enjoyed Daniel Craig’s final outing as Bond (Ian West/PA)

He added that “we embrace James Bond even though we know it is not true life”.

Robinson asked whether Mr Moore had ever donned a beard or moustache while “skulking on the streets as a young agent”, or if that is no longer the world that MI6 inhabits.

Mr Moore said: “If that was ever the world we lived in, that’s certainly not the world we live in now.”

He told Robinson: “I’m sure I did some skulking, perhaps not quite in the colourful image that you presented.

“The serious point here is right: if we are faced with those technological threats to our business model, our way of going about doing our job, then we have to stay ahead of that curve.”

That meant the gadgets and cutting-edge equipment used by MI6 could no longer be produced solely by the “boffins” in the “Q labs” – so the Bond character played by Ben Whishaw may soon be calling on tech support from outside contractors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal