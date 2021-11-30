Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Prime Minister reveals he is a ‘devotee’ of Tayto crisps as he hosts food market

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 8:22 pm Updated: November 30, 2021, 11:28 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives help as he puts on a bicycle helmet before riding a bike as he visits a UK Food and Drinks market which has been set up in Downing Street, London. Picture date: Tuesday November 30, 2021.
The Prime Minister said he is a “devotee” of Tayto crisps and joked that his figure is “a testimonial” to the benefits of the popular snack from Northern Ireland.

Boris Johnson was hosting a festive food and drink market at Downing Street where 12 businesses from across the UK had stalls to show off their products.

Among the businesses showing their wares were Tayto, Welsh cheese company Snowdonia Cheese, Scottish seafood company Loch Fyne Oysters and English chocolate company Montezuma’s.

Speaking on the street about the businesses on display, Mr Johnson said: “From Northern Ireland we’ve got Tayto crisps. I’m a devotee. My figure is a testimonial to the benefits of Tayto crisps.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he visits a UK Food and Drinks market set up in Downing Street (James Manning/PA)

“They once gave me…which I declared of course…a big packet of Tayto crisps.”

As the third largest manufacturer of crisps in the UK, Tayto’s crisp production is made from 100% UK and Irish potatoes.

Tayto have been making crisps and snacks since 1956 and they export their products across the world.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Tayto Castle crisp factory in Tandragee (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Johnson visited the Tayto crisp factory in Tandragee, County Armagh, in November 2019, during a day of election campaigning.

He is not the only public figure in recent days to express fondness for Tayto, as Nigella Lawson also revealed she is a fan.

On November 23 she tweeted a picture of lots of packets of crisps, and wrote: “Behold the recently replenished Crisp Cauldron! I can’t say the new fish and chips flavour tastes exactly like fish and chips: it’s more like batter, with a whisper of vinegar. More news as I have it.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson riding a bicycle at the food market (Justin Tallis/PA)

When someone commented that they could not see any cheese and onion crisps, Lawson replied: “The only cheese and onion crisps I like are Tayto ones and I can’t get them where I live #standards”

Meanwhile, those invited to the event on Downing Street on Tuesday also included the co-founder of Fever-Tree Drinks, the soft drinks company established in 2004, which is now the world’s leading premium mixer brand, exporting to over 80 countries worldwide and selling more than 500 million bottles in 2020.

Mr Johnson also spoke to the owner of Wilkins and Sons, who have been making quality preserves since 1885.

Boris Johnson talks to a stall holder onboard a converted London bus selling cocktails (Justin Tallis/PA)

Wilkins and Sons now export to over 60 countries across the world and brought in a turnover of £49 million in 2019 alone.

Mr Johnson said: “It’s great to see the best of British food and drink here in Downing Street, especially in the run-up to Christmas.

“We currently export to 207 countries but this government is supporting British food and drink exporters to sell even more of their brilliant produce abroad.

“As it’s St Andrew’s Day, I’m looking forward to sampling a Clootie McToot dumpling, some Loch Fyne Oysters and a winter warmer from the Isle of Harris Distillery.”

