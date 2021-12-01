Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

EC vice president urges UK to reciprocate in Brexit protocol talks

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 5:55 pm
Maros Sefcovic (Hollie Adams/PA)
Maros Sefcovic (Hollie Adams/PA)

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic has urged the UK to “reciprocate” in talks over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Intensive talks are continuing between the UK and the EU over the post-Brexit arrangements which have sparked outrage among unionists in Northern Ireland.

They say additional checks on goods arriving into the region from Great Britain are impacting trade as well as undermining Northern Ireland’s relationship with the rest of the UK.

Mr Sefcovic insisted the benefits of the protocol are “immense”, offering Northern Ireland access to EU and UK markets.

He was speaking as he appeared remotely before the Northern Ireland Assembly’s Executive Committee on Wednesday.

Mr Sefcovic said he wanted to “reaffirm the EU’s overarching objective to establish a positive and stable relationship with the United Kingdom”.

“We have been showing flexibility and creativity in finding solutions within the framework of the protocol,” he added.

Mr Sefcovic said the protocol is “not perfect but it is the best response to the UK’s decision to withdraw from EU and the form of Brexit the Government has chosen”.

He said the EU has put forward a package of solutions addressing the main issues: supply of medicines, checks on goods, and simplification of east-west trade in terms of customs.

“Our proposal will deliver significant changes, they amount to a new model for the implementation of the protocol and can deliver a real difference for all people and businesses in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“We made an important move towards the UK with far-reaching proposals for solutions. We need the UK Government to reciprocate this now, we have no time to lose, and what is most pressing is the need to ensure continued supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

“We have put the solutions on the table, we have been listening carefully to the pharmaceutical industry.

“I made a promise during my visit to Belfast in September where I said I would do whatever it takes to solve this very important issue, including amending our own rules, and I will keep my word and our UK partners know that.”

Mr Sefcovic said political and technical discussions between the EU and UK are continuing, and he will speak to the UK’s chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost on Friday.

Lord Frost
Lord Frost (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I can assure you that I am sparing no efforts to reach solutions,” he told MLAs.

“We will remain calm and constructive but also firm. The EU stands united, our commitment to the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement is absolute, the key prerequisite for this is the avoidance of a hard border on the island of Ireland.

“We hope that the United Kingdom Government will follow down the path of engaging to find solutions because this is in everybody’s interests.

“Now is not the time any more to insist on things that civil society organisations or businesses have not identified as a problem in my numerous engagements with them.

“Now it’s time to act and to act on the things that matter to the people, like the uninterrupted supply of medicines.

“The EU for one is putting all its energy into getting a solution. Our ultimate goal is to provide predictability, stability and certainty for the people of Northern Ireland and we are absolutely convinced that our package does exactly this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal