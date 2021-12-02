Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Margaret Hodge to stand down as MP at next election

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 9:57 pm
Dame Margaret Hodge (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
Dame Margaret Hodge (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Veteran Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge has announced she will not be standing at the next general election.

The former cabinet minister told her local Labour Party in Barking it was a “really tough decision”.

In a video message, the 77-year-old said: “I have decided that I will not stand for re-election as your MP at the next general election.

“I will be standing down from Parliament, it’s been a really tough decision.

“I love the job. I wanted to thank you all for the warmth, the friendship, the support and the love that you’ve shown me down the years.”

She added: “We’ve done fantastic things together.”

Dame Margaret said her proudest moment was beating then-British National Party leader Nick Griffin in the 2010 election.

Labour MP Margaret Hodge uses her victory speech to attack the BNP leader Nick Griffin
Labour MP Margaret Hodge used her victory speech to attack the BNP leader Nick Griffin (PA)

“The biggest, biggest success and the biggest moment in my life was really our campaign to get rid of the BNP and see them off.”

She said she would always remember a speech when she “told them to pack their bags and go”, and “that is still absolutely stamped on my heart as a massive moment”

She added Labour was now a very different party to when she became an MP 27 years ago.

In recent years, she has spoken out about antisemitism in Labour, clashing with former leader Jeremy Corbyn over the issue and the party’s response to complaints.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal