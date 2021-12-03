Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Votes being counted in Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 12:42 am Updated: December 3, 2021, 1:32 am
Ballot boxes arrive during the count for the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election at Crook Log Leisure Centre in Bexleyheath, Kent. Picture date: Thursday December 2, 2021.
Ballot boxes arrive during the count for the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election at Crook Log Leisure Centre in Bexleyheath, Kent. Picture date: Thursday December 2, 2021.

The Tories appear on course for victory in the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election, but only a third of those eligible to vote took part.

The Conservatives expect to retain the constituency, which was held by former Cabinet minister James Brokenshire until his death in October, despite a bruising few weeks for Boris Johnson’s administration.

The contest is taking place following damaging headlines over allegations of sleaze, claims that lockdown rules were broken in No 10 and the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election
Election staff sort ballot papers during the count for the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Local Tory councillor Louie French is the bookmakers’ firm favourite to win the election, with Labour acknowledging that they did not expect an upset.

Mr Brokenshire held the south-east London seat with a majority of almost 19,000 at the 2019 general election, taking 64.5% of the vote.

A string of senior Tories, including the Prime Minister, have visited the constituency during the by-election campaign, with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps among the MPs bolstering the effort to get out the vote on Thursday.

But a turnout of just 34% – 21,788 votes – suggests the by-election contest has failed to excite the public in the constituency.

Labour also had a high-profile on the streets of Old Bexley and Sidcup, with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and her sister and shadow solicitor general Ellie among those knocking on doors on polling day on behalf of candidate Daniel Francis.

Labour were second in 2019, with 23.5% of the vote and will hope to make inroads into the Tory vote share.

After polls closed, Ellie Reeves said: “This seat has always been a safe Tory seat and we don’t expect that to change tonight.

“However, people are increasingly fed up of the Prime Minister’s broken promises – on tax rises, social care and NHS waiting lists. Patience is wearing thin with Boris Johnson.

“We’ve run a positive campaign and people have been open to hearing Labour’s offer, but to win this was never within reach for us.”

Senior Tory Justin Tomlinson suggested Labour should be running the Conservatives “very, very close” in seats like Old Bexley and Sidcup if the party is to be viewed as a serious alternative government but “that is not a feeling that we were getting on the doorsteps during this month”.

He added that “over 40%, mid-forties” would be a good share of the vote for the Conservatives.
Other candidates include Simone Reynolds for the Lib Dems, Jonathan Rooks for the Greens, and Reform Party leader Richard Tice.

The constituency has been held by the Conservatives since its inception in 1983, and in its previous incarnations since the 1950s, with former prime minister Edward Heath among those to represent it.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal