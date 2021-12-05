Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dominic Raab suggests there is no need for a new law on pestering women

By Press Association
December 5, 2021, 12:02 pm
The new Lord Chancellor Dominic Raab (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has signalled that ministers believe there is no need for a new law to make the pestering of women such as wolf-whistling at them on the street a criminal offence.

The Daily Telegraph reported that a review this week by the Law Commission will call for “public sexual harassment” and inciting hatred against women to be made specific offences.

However, Mr Raab told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show: “We have got very strong laws already in place to make sure any intimidation or harassment of women anywhere in our society is dealt with and addressed.

“It is already a criminal offence.

“I think we have got to be very careful that we enforce the laws that we have already got.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of prosecutor Tom Little QC speaking as former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, sits in the dock (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
The commission’s review of hate crimes was originally ordered three years ago by Sajid Javid when he was home secretary.

The issue has since become the focus of intense public interest following the murder of Sarah Everard by Wayne Couzens, a serving Metropolitan Police officer, which led to a national debate on violence against women.

The proposal for a new offence of public sexual harassment was warmly welcomed by campaigners who had been pressing to greater protection for women and girls.

