Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Truss: Britain must embrace ‘warts and all’ history of Empire

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 1:01 pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Aaron Chown/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Foreign Secretary has said the history of the British Empire cannot be ignored and the UK must embrace it “warts and all” if we are to compete with hostile states.

Liz Truss proclaimed that “Britain is the greatest country on earth” in a speech on Wednesday where she set out the country’s foreign policy aims.

And she suggested Britain’s adversaries were gaining advantages as they were not focussed on their past.

In the speech at the Chatham House policy institute, Ms Truss said: “Hostile forces are using disinformation to undermine truth. Extremists are perpetuating malign ideologies through social media. Autocratic regimes are using this maelstrom of militancy, mistrust and misinformation to gain the upper hand.

“Now is the time for the free world to fight back, and to use the power of economics and technology to promote freedom not fear.”

She said the free world had “taken its eye off the ball” and how “in fashionable circles, people talked about how we should be ashamed of our history and doubtful about our future”.

And she added: “So it’s time to be proud of who we are and what we stand for. It’s time to dump the baggage holding us back. Our history – warts and all – makes us what we are today.

“Britain is the greatest country on earth. Whoever you are, wherever you come from, you can achieve your dreams.”

Ms Truss, who became Foreign Secretary in September and was speaking ahead of a summit of G7 counterparts in Liverpool, said the UK would use economics and technology as “tools of liberation”.

G7 foreign ministers summit
Liz Truss said Britain is the greatest country on earth (Leon Neal/PA)

And she called for like-minded countries to help “build the network of liberty and advance the frontiers of freedom”.

Ms Truss said to do this, the UK needed to “stop fighting about the past”.

She said the British Empire was “a fact of our history” and although “egregious things have happened in Britain” there was not “a country in the world you can point to that’s had a perfect history of modern liberalism”.

She added: “So let’s stop fighting about the past, let’s start fighting for the future, because that’s what our adversaries are thinking about.

“They’re not thinking about what happened in the past in their countries, they’re busy out there with malign information on the internet, or threatening aggression, or using economic coercion to affect their goals.”

She said: “We have to move away from the intervention of introspection.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal