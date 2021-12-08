Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Truss: ‘We want to pay £400 million we owe Iran’

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 2:47 pm Updated: December 8, 2021, 2:55 pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrives in Downing Street, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrives in Downing Street, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Liz Truss has said the £400 million that Britain owes Iran is a “legitimate debt” that the Government wants to pay.

The Foreign Secretary was asked about the amount at a Chatham House event on Wednesday, where she set out her foreign policy aims.

Ms Truss said the Government was going to “work night and day to prevent the Iranian regime from ever getting a nuclear weapon”.

But she said they were also working to “resolve the issue” over the debt – relating to a cancelled order for 1,500 Chieftain tanks dating back to the 1970s – which has been linked to the continued detention of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other UK-Iranian dual nationals held in the country.

Ms Truss said: “We do want to pay this debt, we recognise it’s a legitimate debt.

“But of course, there are lots of issues, which I’m sure you are quite well aware of.”

She added that she had spoken to her Iranian counterpart, but said: “It is not simple, for various reasons.”

And she said: “I’m also pressing for the return of our unfairly detained British nationals, including Nazanin.”

Ms Truss also warned Iran that a meeting in Vienna on Thursday was the country’s “last chance” to revive a nuclear deal.

The Foreign Secretary previously said a meeting at the end of November was the country’s last opportunity to agree to the original JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known as the Iran nuclear deal).

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained
Richard Ratcliffe held a hunger strike outside the Foreign Office (Aaron Chown/PA)

On Wednesday she said: “This is really the last chance for Iran to sign up, and I strongly urge them to do that, because we are determined to work with our allies to prevent Iran securing nuclear weapons.

“So they do need to sign up to the JCPOA agreement. It’s in their interest.”

Iran has ramped up its uranium enrichment since the US, under former president Donald Trump’s leadership, withdrew from the landmark nuclear agreement between world powers and Iran in 2018.

The US has offered to lift some sanctions in exchange for Iran returning to full compliance with its nuclear commitments.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal