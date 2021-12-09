Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boris Johnson and wife Carrie announce birth of baby daughter

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 10:17 am Updated: December 9, 2021, 10:28 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have welcomed a baby daughter (Leon Neal/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have welcomed a baby daughter (Leon Neal/PA)

Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie has given birth to her second child with the Prime Minister after a tumultuous 24 hours for Downing Street.

Mr and Mrs Johnson announced the birth of a “healthy baby girl” at a London hospital earlier on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the couple said: “Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

Boris and Carrie Johnson
The couple announced they were expecting their second child in July (Peter Byrne/PA)

The couple announced they were expecting their second child together at the end of July, as the 33-year-old environmental campaigner spoke of having a miscarriage earlier in the year.

The birth of a sister to the couple’s son Wilfred came the morning after the Prime Minister announced England is entering Plan B to combat the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

As well as facing Tory anger over the latest restrictions, Mr Johnson is battling the fallout of an allegedly rule-breaking Number 10 Christmas party last year which forced the resignation of senior Government aide Allegra Stratton.

