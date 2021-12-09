Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Jacob Rees-Mogg faces calls to resign for joking about Christmas parties

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 12:37 pm
Jacob Rees-Mogg said he was celebrating the fact there are no restrictions on parties this year (PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg said he was celebrating the fact there are no restrictions on parties this year (PA)

Jacob Rees-Mogg has defended making a joke about Christmas parties and Covid regulations amid calls for him to resign.

The Commons Leader was caught on camera making light-hearted remarks about how the think-tank event he was attending would not be “investigated by the police in a year’s time” – a nod to allegations related to socialising in Downing Street while Covid restrictions were in place.

Mr Rees-Mogg also paid tribute to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former aide Allegra Stratton, who resigned after footage emerged of her joking about a Christmas party at a mock press conference days after the alleged event.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case has launched an investigation into what happened on December 18, 2020 in Downing Street, and two other alleged parties.

Labour’s shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said it is a “very bad look indeed for a group of male politicians to let a female staffer take the rap”, and asked Mr Rees-Mogg if he would apologise for making a joke about parties.

Ms Debbonaire said that judging by Mr Rees-Mogg’s comments in a video of him speaking at an Institute of Economic Affairs event, “it does rather seem that he also thinks it’s all been a bit of a joke”.

She said: “Would he also agree that it really is a very bad look indeed for a group of male politicians to let a female staffer take the rap for the mess?

“She laughed, he laughed. She’s apologised and resigned. What’s he going to do?”

Mr Rees-Mogg, in his reply, said: “What I was saying was how nice it was to be free of restrictions so that we can have parties this year.

“That was what I was being pleased about, as opposed, in comparison to last year. And this has got better because of what the Government has done.”

Labour MP Richard Burgon (Leeds East) said: “The Prime Minister’s former spokesperson has resigned after being caught on video laughing and joking about a rule-breaking Downing Street party.

“The Leader of the House also this week has been caught on video laughing and joking about rule-breaking whilst giving a speech at a lectern.

“She resigned. Surely the Leader of the House should resign too, or isn’t it another case of ministers in this Government believing it’s one rule for them and another rule for everyone else?”

Mr Rees-Mogg replied: “I’m not sure he’d like to come to the Institute of Economic Affairs, it talks too much sense for him possibly to be able to cope with it.

“But he’d be very welcome to come to their future events and see what goes on and how nice it is, which I was celebrating, that we’re back together having parties without restrictions.

“That is something that is extremely welcome.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal