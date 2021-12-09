Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Electricity network review launched after worries over Storm Arwen power cuts

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 1:59 pm
An Openreach engineer fixes telephone lines near Barnard Castle in County Durham in the aftermath of Storm Arwen (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Government will launch a review of the UK power grid’s ability to weather storms, after Labour called for it to “take charge” in the wake of Storm Arwen.

Many communities across the north of England were left without power for more than a week after the storm hit. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng described the delay in reconnecting the lights as “completely unacceptable”.

On Thursday, Mr Kwarteng launched a review into the resilience of the electricity network across Britain.

The move comes after the opposition called on the Government to “take charge and carry out a full review”, alongside one that has already been promised by the energy regulator Ofgem.

Winter weather Dec 3rd 2021
Members of the armed forces carry customer care packs containing hot-water bottles, hats, blankets, gloves and thermal socks in St John’s Chapel, Weardale, County Durham, for residents without power (Danny Lawson/PA)

Northern MPs have repeatedly raised concerns about the response time from both energy companies and the Government in the aftermath of the storm.

Mr Kwarteng said: “I’m extremely grateful to the thousands of engineers, volunteers, armed forces personnel and emergency responders who worked tirelessly to get nearly one million people reconnected to power.

“They did so with unbelievable professionalism in the face of one of the most extreme weather events in recent years.”

He added: “While I’m pleased all affected customers are now back online, it is completely unacceptable so many were left without power for so long.

“There is an urgent need to identify and resolve a number of issues which came to light during the Storm Arwen response, and the review I’ve commissioned, alongside Ofgem’s, will ensure any failings are addressed.”

In the Commons, the shadow environment secretary, Jim McMahon, pressed the Government on its response to Storm Arwen, arguing that while ministers were “defending a dodgy Christmas party”, people in the north of England “couldn’t even turn on the Christmas lights”.

Mr McMahon said: “Let’s be absolutely clear: This was a national emergency but Cobra wasn’t called. The Prime Minister was missing in action and now we discover the Secretary of State himself was missing in action.

“Instead of supporting those communities, the Government frankly was bogged down here in London, defending a dodgy Christmas party while hardworking people in the north of England couldn’t even turn on the Christmas lights.”

He claimed that while Ofgem had announced a “narrow review” into the response of power networks, the Government should carry out a full review, including into the “Government’s own response”.

Earlier this week the Business Secretary wrote to energy companies setting out expectations for them to deliver compensation to affected customers without delay.

Ofgem has also announced that the £700 limit on compensation has been removed, allowing customers to be compensated up to £140 a day for every day without power after the first 48 hours.

The Government review of the energy network is expected to be published on March 31, 2022.

