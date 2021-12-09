Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PM: Voters have every right to cast me down and out

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 2:37 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the idea of democracy has inspired billions across the world (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Boris Johnson has said voters have “every right” to cast him “down and out again” as he championed the benefits of living in a democracy.

In remarks he will deliver via a pre-recorded video to the Summit for Democracy, hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Prime Minister said he would “not wish it any other way” than for voters to be able to get rid of him at the ballot box.

He said: “Out of Athens more than 2,500 years ago, there came a simple and beautiful idea: that people are neither passive nor powerless, but free citizens with a right to participate in the governance of their country.

“The idea of democracy has gathered force down the centuries, inspiring billions across the world, and converging on the principles we all share.

“We believe that our peoples are entitled to elect and remove their governments through the ballot box, overseen by independent courts and a free media.

“We’re only here because our electorates have, at least for the time being, raised us to positions of responsibility for their affairs – but they have every right to cast us down and out again, and we would not wish it any other way.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is representing the UK at the opening session.

Mr Biden opened the summit by saying protecting democracy is the “challenge of our time” and noted that “half of all democracies have experienced a decline in at least one aspect of democracy over the last 10 years, including the United States”.

