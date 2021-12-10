Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

‘Very likely’ care homes to be set three-visitor limit as part of Plan B

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 5:55 am
It is reportedly “very likely” care homes in England will be forced to operate with a three-visitor limit under Government plans to limit Omicron’s spread before Christmas (Andrew Matthews/PA)
It is reportedly “very likely” care homes in England will be forced to operate with a three-visitor limit under Government plans to limit Omicron’s spread before Christmas (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It is reportedly “very likely” care homes in England will be forced to operate with a three-visitor limit under Government plans to limit Omicron’s spread before Christmas.

Rising cases of the variant have already prompted new restrictions including the use of masks in more places, a return to working from home on Monday and mandatory Covid passports for large venues from Wednesday.

And The Daily Telegraph cites an anonymous Government source as saying it is “very likely” visitors in social care settings will be limited to three and this would only be changed “when there is a clear change of circumstances for one of them”.

Any change to the number of visitors would mark a significant shift after the Government last month said there were “no nationally set restrictions” on visits into care homes in England, amid concerns residents’ rights were being curtailed.

The Government source who spoke to the Telegraph said the idea of limiting visitors was “still awaiting ministerial clearance” and “could still be vetoed by Number 10”.

The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.

There have been concerns throughout the pandemic about the management of restrictions in care homes.

In November, the Relatives & Residents Association said there had been a “huge disparity” in how measures have been eased for care homes and the wider public, as well as differences in how individual homes have interpreted guidance up until now.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new curbs have him facing the prospect of a growing rebellion, as reports suggest more than 30 MPs may vote against the measures next week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal