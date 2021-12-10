Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boris Johnson ‘will not have lied’ about parties, whip claims, as pressure rises

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 11:35 am Updated: December 10, 2021, 11:58 am
Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)
Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)

Boris Johnson “will not have lied about any parties” in No 10, the chief whip insisted after it emerged the Prime Minister’s press chief addressed staff at one event last Christmas.

Mark Spencer insisted Downing Street staff “were not drinking alcohol” and partying during Covid restrictions as he claimed the Prime Minister can not know everything going on in Downing Street with its “hundreds of offices and rooms”.

The chief whip’s defence came after it was revealed Jack Doyle, who as No 10’s director of communications helped lead the denials in the scandal, gave out awards at one gathering.

Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

ITV News, which first reported Mr Doyle’s presence at one event, said he addressed up to 50 people and made a speech at the party on December 18.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said it showed an investigation being carried out by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and ordered by the Prime Minister is a “sham”.

Mr Spencer said he was “assured that everybody in that building played by the rules” as he sought to explain how Mr Johnson may not know what was going on under his own roof.

“When you describe it as a house, it’s a department of Government, this is a huge, huge building, literally with hundreds and hundreds of offices and rooms,” the Sherwood MP told BBC Radio Nottinghamshire.

“No single person could account for what’s happening in those buildings – they are huge buildings.”

Told people are furious after suffering a miserable Christmas under Covid restrictions, Mr Spencer replied: “And so did the Prime Minister, believe me, he also had a miserable Christmas dealing with all of this and dealing with the coronavirus epidemic as many people did in No 10 working day and night trying to solve the challenges the country was facing.

Mark Spencer
Chief Whip Mark Spencer (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I’m told they were not drinking alcohol and having parties while that was going on.”

Asked if Mr Johnson should resign if he lied, the whip said: “The Prime Minister will not have lied about any parties. My understanding is that there was no party but we need to investigate that, the Cabinet Secretary will investigate it and we will establish the facts.”

Mr Spencer was also questioned over the mock press briefing on December 22 during which No 10 aides joked about Covid restrictions and a supposedly “fictional party” days earlier.

Asked why Allegra Stratton, who resigned as a Government adviser after footage of the rehearsal leaked, was unable to say if Mr Johnson condoned a Christmas party, the whip said: “Because there was no party, that’s where the joke was.”

The Cabinet Secretary will investigate multiple allegedly rule-breaking events in Downing Street in the run-up to Christmas last year, as the Prime Minister also faces questions over the funding of his lavish renovations to his No 11 flat.

Allegra Stratton
Allegra Stratton (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Doyle was also under scrutiny over his attendance at the event on December 11, during which the PA news agency understands he did present awards to the press team.

Dominic Cummings, the PM’s former chief aide, said on Twitter Mr Doyle was a “gonner” (sic) but predicted Mr Johnson would keep him on staff until after the Cabinet Secretary’s inquiry, then use him  “as the sacrifice”.

He said on Twitter: “Also there’s lots of pictures of the parties which will inevitably get out. And invite lists beyond No10, to other departments…”

London was under Tier 3 restrictions at the time, limiting mixing indoors and banning work Christmas lunches and parties where they are “a primarily social activity”.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “There is an ongoing review, and we won’t be commenting further while that is the case.”

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, the treasurer of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, said that “the truth must come out” about the various allegations levelled at Downing Street.

He told BBC’s Newsnight: “The truth should have been given and then the appropriate action against those who organised these parties – if that’s what they were, or gatherings… the appropriate disciplinary action should have been taken.

“And I think now as other commentators have said, the Prime Minister needs to get a grip on all of these matters.”

