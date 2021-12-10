Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

UK issues fresh sanctions against Myanmar over human rights violation claims

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 4:55 pm
Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to two years in prison for incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to two years in prison for incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Fresh sanctions have been slapped on Myanmar’s military only days after the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, was handed a two-year jail sentence.

The UK has accused the South-east Asian country’s armed forces of continued suppression of the civilian population and of serious human rights violations.

The move comes after Ms Suu Kyi, who was pushed out of power in February in a de facto coup by the army, was convicted on charges widely dismissed as politically motivated.

The 76-year-old is being held by the military at an unknown location, facing further charges that could see her jailed for 100 years if found guilty.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that soldiers allegedly rounded up and massacred 11 civilians, said to be in retaliation for a lightly armed militia attack on government forces.

The British sanctions, being applied alongside sanctions by the US and Canada, include imposing travel bans and asset freezes on those involved in serious human rights violations or abuses and those responsible for “undermining fundamental rights and liberties”.

They will particularly apply to groups involved in securing weapons and other equipment from abroad for the Myanmar military, as well as those who support the security force’s “repression” of civilians, officials said.

The UK has also sanctioned Furqan Bangalzai, a former commander in the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, who helped to orchestrate the 2017 bombing of the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Pakistan, in which more than 70 Sufi worshippers were killed.

Foreign Office minister Lord Ahmad said: “The sanctions made today target some of the most callous violations and abuses of human rights, including cases where civilians suffer unrelenting state repression and worshippers have been targeted and killed for their religious beliefs.

“The UK will always be a fierce champion of human rights and we will work with our fellow democracies and partners, as a network of liberty, to hold to account those who deny these fundamental freedoms.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal