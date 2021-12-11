Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Treasury staff had office drinks during November 2020 lockdown’

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 6:28 am
Civil servants had drinks in the office during the November lockdown in 2020, according to The Times (Chris Ratcliffe/PA)
Civil servants had drinks in the office during the November lockdown in 2020, according to The Times (Chris Ratcliffe/PA)

Some Treasury staff who worked on the Autumn Spending Review last year had office drinks while England was in lockdown, it has been reported.

It comes after more than a week of controversy over allegations of rule-breaking festivities in Downing Street in the run-up to last Christmas.

The Times reported that around two dozen civil servants were present for the drinks on November 25, 2020.

The newspaper quoted a Treasury spokesman as confirming that a “small number” of staff had “impromptu drinks around their desks”.

At the time non-essential shops, leisure and entertainment venues were closed as well as pubs, bars and restaurants, and people were urged to stay at home except for limited reasons including work if it could not be done from home.

The Times said Chancellor Rishi Sunak was not at the event and that it is understood he was not aware of it at the time.

A Treasury spokesman told the paper: “In line with the guidance at the time, a number of staff came into the office to work on the Spending Review 2020.

“We have been made aware that a small number of those staff had impromptu drinks around their desks after the event.”

The Prime Minister's former aide Dominic Cummings
The Prime Minister’s former aide Dominic Cummings said there are ‘lots’ of photos of parties in No 10 that will ‘inevitably get out’ (House of Commons/PA)

Downing Street said it has cancelled any plans to hold a Christmas party this year.

It came as Boris Johnson’s ex-aide Dominic Cummings said there are “lots” of photos of parties in No 10 that will “inevitably get out”.

Mr Cummings dismissed defences from the Prime Minister’s allies that he would not have known about celebrations going on under his roof amid signs Mr Johnson’s popularity is slumping.

Government chief whip Mark Spencer insisted Downing Street staff “were not drinking alcohol” and partying during Covid restrictions after it emerged the Prime Minister’s press chief addressed staff at one event last Christmas.

No 10 said Mr Johnson retained full confidence in Jack Doyle to serve as communications director despite ITV reporting he addressed up to 50 people and made a speech at one party on December 18.

