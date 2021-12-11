Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conservatives select candidate for Southend West by-election

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 3:49 pm
Anna Firth has been selected by the Tories (Conservative Party/PA)
The Conservative candidate in the by-election contest to find a successor to murdered Conservative MP Sir David Amess has said she will “work tirelessly to carry on his legacy”.

The fatal stabbing of Sir David during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on October 15 deprived Southend West of its long-standing MP.

Barrister Anna Firth was selected as the Tory candidate for the by-election by Conservative members in Southend West on Saturday.

Sir David Amess funeral
Sir David Amess (PA)

Ms Firth, a councillor in Sevenoaks District Council, said: “It is an honour to have been selected as the Conservative candidate for Southend West by local members.

“I want to pay tribute to the work of Sir David Amess and I will work tirelessly to carry on his legacy.

“I will focus on realising the benefits of City status, protecting and improving services at Southend hospital and helping to build back better from the pandemic.”

According to her Twitter account bio, Ms Firth is the CEO of Invicta National Academy, which provides free live, interactive, virtual teaching to tackle the education gap made worse by Covid-19.

The account bio also says she is the national director of the Conservative Policy Forum and a fellow at the royal society for arts, manufactures and commerce.

Oliver Dowden, Conservative Party chairman, said: “I’m delighted that Anna Firth has been selected as our by-election candidate in Southend West.

“Anna will be a strong local champion for Southend West and continue to build on the work done by Sir David Amess.”

Labour and the Liberal Democrats will not stand candidates in the by-election contest.

Southend West has been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1950, with Sir David elected on an increased majority of more than 14,400 votes at the 2019 general election.

