Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Liz Truss pledges another £75m in aid to Afghanistan at G7 meeting

By Press Association
December 12, 2021, 12:05 am
(Olivier Douliery/AP)
(Olivier Douliery/AP)

A further £75 million in aid is to be given to Afghanistan by the UK to help address its worsening humanitarian situation, Liz Truss has announced.

The Foreign Secretary said the commitment would help save lives and “support stability in the region”.

It follows discussions among G7 foreign ministers in Liverpool on Saturday about what co-ordinated action can be taken in Afghanistan, along with how to engage with the Taliban rulers.

The militant group stormed Kabul in a lightning advance in August, as 20 years of occupation of the central Asian country was brought to a close with a hurried allied withdrawal.

Ms Truss said: “The UK is providing vital humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan this winter.

“The funds announced today will save lives, protect women and girls and support stability in the region.

“We are determined to do all we can for the people of Afghanistan.”

The additional financial support will bring the UK’s commitment to Afghanistan to £286 million this year.

It will be used to provide support for victims of gender-based violence and to fund essential child protection services.

The UN has warned of a dire situation in Afghanistan, which is currently experiencing a drought
The UN has warned of a dire situation in Afghanistan, which is currently experiencing a drought (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

The United Nations and aid agencies will prioritise those most at risk including households headed by women and disabled people, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said (FCDO).

Officials said no funding would go directly through the Taliban, instead being funnelled through the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, World Food Programme (WFP) and other organisations.

The WFP will receive £34 million of the funding announced on Sunday.

David Beasley, the organisation’s executive director, said the donation would “help us save many lives”.

“What we are seeing on the ground is heart-breaking – 23 million people are facing severe hunger in a country crippled by drought, conflict and an economic crisis,” he said.

“Women and children are bearing the brunt of this suffering and, as the harsh winter descends, more and more are slipping into malnutrition and starvation each day.”

This week the UN’s humanitarian chief warned that Afghanistan’s economic collapse was “happening before our eyes” and urged the international community to take action to stop “the freefall” before it leads to more deaths.

Martin Griffiths said: “It’s getting more and more dire by the week.”

Britain hurriedly withdrew from Afghanistan as part of Operation Pitting in August after a 20-year occupation
Britain hurriedly withdrew from Afghanistan as part of Operation Pitting in August (Jonathan Gifford/MoD/PA)

The funding announcement comes after ministers this week faced awkward questions about the Afghan withdrawal effort following a whistleblower’s evidence to MPs.

Raphael Marshall, who worked for the Foreign Office during Operation Pitting, claimed just 5% of Afghan nationals who applied to flee under one UK scheme received help as a result of the “dysfunctional” and “chaotic” handling of the situation.

Mr Marshall told the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee that some of those hoping to escape were murdered after being left behind in Kabul.

He also claimed Boris Johnson requested that “considerable capacity” was made available to evacuate animals from a shelter run by former Royal Marine Paul “Pen” Farthing, putting the lives of troops at risk to help aid their departure on a privately funded plane.

The Prime Minister has called the claims “complete nonsense”.

At the Museum of Liverpool on Sunday, Ms Truss will have discussions with foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, who are attending the G7 gathering for the first time – most of them virtually.

The Foreign Secretary will stress the importance of working with south-east Asia’s “economies of the future” to tackle the current challenges facing the West, the FCDO said.

The invitation to Asian ministers comes after the UK’s integrated review on foreign policy announced in March a “tilt” towards the Indo-Pacific, in a move seen as aiming to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal