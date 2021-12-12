Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Protest vote could topple Tories in North Shropshire poll, Zahawi suggests

By Press Association
December 12, 2021, 1:40 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited North Shropshire earlier this month ahead of the forthcoming by-election (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Conservatives have appeared to play down their chances of winning the North Shropshire by-election after a Cabinet minister said the electorate could use the poll as a “protest vote”.

The by-election, due to be held on Thursday, was prompted by the resignation of MP Owen Paterson.

The former environment secretary quit after he was found to have breached lobbying rules, and after the Government U-turned in a bid to save him from immediate Commons suspension.

Owen Paterson resigned as the MP for North Shropshire after being suspended for breaking lobbying rules (Victoria Jones/PA)

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said by-elections are sometimes used to “send a message”, in what will be read as a hint that the Tories think they could lose the contest, despite enjoying a comfortable majority of almost 23,000 at the last election two years ago.

It comes as the Government has been stung by a series of crises in recent weeks.

On top of the sleaze row following the saga involving Mr Paterson, the Prime Minister has been dogged by claims that No 10 broke Covid rules last year by holding a Christmas bash and a festive quiz – a “virtual” event which Downing Street confirmed Boris Johnson took part in “briefly” – in December 2020.

The Conservative Party leader also faces allegations that he misled his ethics adviser over what he knew about a controversial refurbishment of his No 11 flat.

Speaking to Times Radio about the Tory prospects in North Shropshire, Mr Zahawi said: “By-elections have historically been used as a protest vote because people know it’s not going to change the outcome of which party governs the country but actually they want to send a message for whatever reason.

“I think the people of North Shropshire would be really well-served by Neil Shastri-Hurst – I’m certainly backing him and I hope he wins on Thursday night.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey visited North Shropshire on Saturday (Ian West/PA)

The odds have been slashed on the Liberal Democrats causing a by-election upset, with party leader Sir Ed Davey visiting the town of Wem on Saturday.

Speaking on Sunday, the former Cabinet minister said: “The momentum is now with the Liberal Democrats as we enter the final week of this campaign.

“Every day we are hearing from lifelong Conservative voters who are furious with the Prime Minister for lying, breaking the rules and trying to cover it up.

“They now have an opportunity to tell Boris Johnson that the party is over.”

Labour and the Reform Party – formerly the Brexit Party – are also contesting the seat, along with a slew of smaller parties.

A Conservative councillor in North Shropshire announced last week that he had defected to Reform.

Reform UK candidate for the North Shropshire by-election Kirsty Walmsley, with Mark Whittle, who last week defected from the Conservatives (Reform UK/PA)

Mark Whittle, deputy mayor of Market Drayton, said he joined the party after meeting the Tory candidate in the race, Dr Shastri-Hurst.

He said he could not “possibly back a candidate from Birmingham who has zero knowledge of North Shropshire and the challenges our community faces”.

The by-election comes as recent national polls suggest Labour has strengthened its lead over the Tories.

An Opinium survey published on Sunday put Labour nine points ahead of Mr Johnson’s party – the biggest Labour lead in seven years, according to the polling firm.

