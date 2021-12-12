Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics UK politics

Labour demands PM answers questions in Commons over No 10 quiz claims

By Press Association
December 12, 2021, 10:32 pm
The PM is facing questions over his attendance at a virtual staff quiz last December (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
The PM is facing questions over his attendance at a virtual staff quiz last December (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

Labour is demanding that Boris Johnson comes to Parliament to face questions over whether he “misled” MPs, after stating he had been given assurances that coronavirus rules were not broken by No 10.

The call comes after Sir Keir Starmer said it “looks as though” the Prime Minister contravened the law when he took part in an online Downing Street quiz with staff last December.

The Labour leader, a former director of public prosecutions, told the BBC it was “very hard” to see how the virtual quiz was “compliant with the rules” in place in London at the time.

The opposition party said the capital’s Tier 2 rules – which stated that there could be no mixing of households indoors, apart from support bubbles, and a maximum of six people outside – meant the Conservative Party leader “might have misled MPs” with previous statements.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the PM should 'fess up' about what happened in No 10 last year
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the PM should ‘fess up’ about what happened in No 10 last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Johnson told the House of Commons he had been “repeatedly assured”, since allegations surfaced of a Downing Street Christmas bash, that “there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken”.

The statement came after leaked footage emerged of senior No 10 aides joking about a “fictional” bash held four days before – a date that coincides with the alleged rule-breaking party, which is under investigation.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, following the latest claims in the Sunday Mirror that Mr Johnson acted as quiz master during a virtual event on December 15, said the Prime Minister needed to “fess up” to MPs on whether he had “lied to the country and broken the law”.

Downing Street has confirmed Mr Johnson “briefly” attended the online quiz.

The image of him allegedly participating shows the Prime Minister flanked by colleagues, one of whom is draped in tinsel, in the No 10 library.

The Sunday Mirror quoted a source who claimed that many staff were huddled by computers in their Downing Street offices, conferring on questions and drinking alcohol while the quiz was taking place.

Ms Rayner said: “Despite repeated denials of parties in Number 10, it has now transpired that there were numerous parties, gatherings and the Prime Minister even took part in a festive quiz.

“It appears that Boris Johnson lied to the country and broke the law.

“It is increasingly clear that the Prime Minister presided over a culture of ignoring the rules that he told everyone else to follow. It’s time to fess up.

“Boris Johnson and the Conservatives really believe it’s one rule for them, another for everyone else.”

