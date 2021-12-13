Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics UK politics

I only feel good because I’m medicated: MP opens up about depression

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 10:23 am
Andrew Gwynne (Jacob King/PA)
Andrew Gwynne (Jacob King/PA)

A Labour MP has said he only feels good because he takes antidepressants, as he opened up about his mental health struggles.

Andrew Gwynne, MP for Denton and Reddish, revealed there was a history of mental illness in his family.

The former shadow frontbencher said it was only after he entered Parliament that he sought help for the “black dog” of depression.

Speaking to GB News, Mr Gwynne spoke about the death of his mother from cancer when he was 19 in 1994.

General Election 2017
Andrew Gwynne with Boris Johnson at a general election show in 2017 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He described it as his lowest point, “because you don’t get over that”.

Mr Gwynne said: “It’s affected most of my adult life.

“It doesn’t get any easier, I’m 47 now and I still miss my mum.”

It was not until Mr Gwynne was an MP that he sought help, first from then-Commons speaker John Bercow, and then with antidepressants and talking therapies.

He said: “And I remember waking up one morning feeling normal, feeling like I did as a child, without a worry, without any of the stresses.”

Mr Gwynne recalled being sent out to represent Labour in interviews during the 2017 election, when the party was 25% behind in the polls.

General Election 2017
Andrew Gwynne during the 2017 election (Dave Higgens/PA)

“We were facing a drubbing, and you’ve got to convince the world that there is a Labour Party worth voting for on day one of a general election,” he said.

“And I remember being asked about what Labour’s chances are, and I’m all, ‘we’re in it to win it’ and ‘of course we can fight to win’ and ‘we’re in it to pick up seats’ and put on my usual brave face, and the interviewer said ‘Mr Gwynne, you’re 25% behind in the opinion polls. Why are you so cheery?’

“And I just laughed and said, ‘oh it’s the pills, not the polls’.

Mr Gwynne said he had not considered coming off the medication, although he was aware of the possibility of them becoming “a crutch”.

He said he had “never really thought about” whether he would come off the medication.

He added: “I only feel good, probably, because I’m medicated, and whatever chemical imbalance I’ve got going on in my body, that fixes it.”

The full interview will be broadcast on GB News at 12.30pm on Monday.

