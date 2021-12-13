Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MPs call for public inquiry into failure to stop serial killer Stephen Port

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 4:43 pm Updated: December 13, 2021, 4:45 pm
MPs have called for a public inquiry into police failures to stop serial killer Stephen Port and whether homophobia played a part in the bungled investigations.

Inquest jurors found last week that the shambolic inquiries probably contributed to the deaths of three victims – Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor.

Loved ones of the three men and those of the first victim, Anthony Walgate, raised concerns that something sinister had happened after each of the deaths but were ignored by investigators.

Mr Walgate’s mother Sarah Sak, Mr Whitworth’s boyfriend Ricky Waumsley and Mr Kovari’s friend John Pape all told the PA news agency they believed homophobia had played a part in the Metropolitan Police failures.

The inquests into the four deaths revealed that officers failed to carry out basic evidence gathering such as examining Port’s laptop, testing DNA on bedsheets on which two of the bodies were found, and checking the veracity of a fake suicide note found with Mr Whitworth’s body.

Port killed the four men between June 2014 and September 2015 in Barking, east London, and sexually assaulted more than a dozen others.

Asking an urgent question about the case in the House of Commons on Monday, Barking MP Margaret Hodge asked Home Office minister Kit Malthouse: “Does the minister agree with the friends, partners and families that the Metropolitan Police are prejudiced and institutionally homophobic?

“Does he at the very least agree that, given the facts of the cases, homophobia must have been a factor that influenced the actions and inactions of the police?

“In these circumstances will he please order a full public inquiry to examine whether there is institutional homophobia in the police service?”

Dame Margaret said such an inquiry is “vital” if the police are to “gain the trust of the LGBTQ+ community”, adding: “The inquiry is also vital to ensure such a tragedy never happens again.”

She was supported by shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper, who said the Home Office “response is too weak given the seriousness of this”.

She said: “It is incomprehensible that the dots were not joined… three young men might otherwise have been alive today.

“Crucially the victims’ families have raised very serious concerns about homophobia blighting both the investigation and the way they as partners and relatives were treated, though the jurors were directed not to consider this.

“But given the seriousness of this, does the minister not agree a further independent inquiry will be required to get to the truth of how and why it was possible for things to go so badly wrong, and does he accept that the families need answers which they have not got right now on how far homophobia, prejudice or unconscious bias affected this investigation?”

This follows a letter from Dame Margaret and 17 other signatories to Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick “to demand a public inquiry considers whether the Met is institutionally homophobic” after the inquest findings.

Policing minister Mr Malthouse said a forthcoming review into the culture at the Met, sparked by the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer, would examine whether there is homophobia in the force.

He also said that deputy mayor of London Sophie Linden had asked watchdog Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services to examine whether changes to the Met’s investigative processes had been effective.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is considering whether to reopen its investigation into how the cases were handled.

It originally investigated 17 officers, all but one of whom gave no comment interviews and instead provided written statements, and nine were found to have performance failings.

A number of detectives gave a full account of their actions to the inquests into the men’s deaths, and the IOPC said it is considering whether anything they said will alter its findings.

