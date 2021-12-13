Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
DUP threat to walk away from Stormont ‘reckless’ – O’Neill

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 4:43 pm
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister has slammed the DUP as “reckless” over a threat to walk away from devolved government over the Brexit protocol.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson reiterated his threat over the weekend to withdraw his party’s ministers from the Stormont Executive if the UK does not take action over the protocol.

Unionists regard the post-Brexit trade arrangements as a border in the Irish Sea, and have urged the UK Government to trigger Article 16 of the accord which would suspend elements of it.

Brexit
A sign on a lamp post outside Larne Port with the word ‘No Irish Sea Border’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

The protocol was agreed as part of the Withdrawal Agreement in order to avoid a hard border in Ireland after the UK left the EU.

DUP ministers have been boycotting meetings of the North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) as part of its opposition to the protocol.

During Executive Office questions on Monday, which was the first to be live signed, Ms O’Neill accused the DUP of “playing politics”.

“Threatening this institution and blocking NSMC business whilst attending the British Irish Council in Wales speaks to the DUP’s hypocrisy and dysfunction,” she told MLAs.

“Threatening to walk away from this institution at a time whenever our health care workers, local communities and families are looking for certainty, particularly in the midst of a global health crisis, I think, to say the approach is reckless, is an understatement.”

